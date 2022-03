The latest Steam Next Fest is live, and there are “hundreds” of demos that players can try out. Having kicked off yesterday, the Steam Next Fest will be running until next Monday (February 28) and features a huge range of demos for you to check out. The official landing page features live broadcasts of various demos being played, giving would-be players a taste of what a game might be like before they try out the demo.

