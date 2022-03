Depression and suicide are common challenges among U.S. teens. ESSENCE speaks to a teen therapist about how adults can help youth protect their mental health. With its lack of responsibilities, teen life sounds like a breeze. But when you combine hormones, the influence of pop culture, technology, and daily peer pressure, you realize teenage years can be some of the most difficult. Seeing as it’s World Teen Mental Wellness Day, it’s a good time to think about how we can help teens cope with these pressures and more to improve their mental health.

