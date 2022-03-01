ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Has Facebook warned you to secure your account? Here’s why

By Kara Sutyak, Nexstar Media Wire
FOX59
FOX59
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YfcE7_0eSh2guL00

( WJW ) — Some people logging onto Facebook on Tuesday morning were getting a message about their account.

The message reads: “Your account has the potential to reach a lot more people than an average Facebook user. Hackers are often motivated to attack accounts that have a lot of followers, run important Pages, or hold some community significance.”

‘Something was off’: Local woman says someone used Apple AirTag to track her

Meta says to help defend against “targeted attacks,” it’s requiring Facebook Protect for some accounts. The message also said that if you don’t turn on Facebook Protect for your account by March 17, 2022, you will be locked out of your account until you enable it.

Once Facebook Protect is turned on, it goes through to check your account for “vulnerabilities” and makes sure you’re signed up for two-factor authentication. Meta says that significantly improves the security of your account.

Meta also said Facebook Protect isn’t available to everyone. The company said it requires stronger security for accounts that have the potential to reach a large audience.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX59

Clinton County Sheriff and wife face charges

FRANKFORT, Ind. — A special prosecutor has now filed charges of official misconduct and conflict of interest against Clinton County Sheriff Rich Kelly and his wife Ashley. The charges stem from an investigation by the Indiana State Board of Accounts (SBOA) into a complaint about the couple’s use of jail commissary funds. The investigation found […]
CLINTON COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Tornado warnings issued overnight in parts of central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – The National Weather Service issued tornado warnings in central Indiana early Sunday morning around 3am. For the latest look at tornado watches and warnings click here. Crews from Duke Energy and AES Indiana after overnight storms knocked out power to thousands of Hoosiers. The Sheridan Fire Department tells FOX59 that a tree downed […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wjw#Apple#Fox 59
Benzinga

Here's Why Russia Looks To Partially Limit Facebook Access

Russia's communications regulator Roskomnadzor, the Russian federal executive agency responsible for monitoring, controlling, and censoring Russian mass media, looks to partially restrict access to Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) Facebook, Reuters reports. The restriction was in response to regulations the U.S. social media giant has imposed on Russian media, accusing...
INTERNET
Android Central

Visible suddenly terminated some customer accounts — here's why

Some Reddit and Twitter users have complained that Visible suddenly terminated their accounts and phone numbers. Affected customers took advantage of a recent promotion featuring a $200 gift card and reduced plan pricing for the first two months. Visible has responded to indicate that the cancellations were targeted at those...
TECHNOLOGY
FOX59

Former Bedford police officer arrested for alleged battery

LAWRENCE COUNTY — Indiana State Police (ISP) Jasper Detective, Sgt. Brock Werne filed for and received an arrest warrant for former Bedford police officer Morgan Lee, 45, following an investigation of battery that allegedly occurred on January 8. The investigation began when Bedford Chief of Police, Terry Moore, contacted ISP after receiving a complaint against […]
BEDFORD, IN
FOX59

Crews work to restore power after overnight storms

INDIANAPOLIS – Crews from Duke Energy and AES Indiana after overnight storms knocked out power to thousands of Hoosiers. The Sheridan Fire Department tells FOX59 that a tree downed a power line causing an outage for the whole town. A Duke representative says residents should have their power restored by 6 p.m.
SHERIDAN, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
FOX59

EF0 tornado touched down in Cass County during weekend storm, NWS says

CASS COUNTY, Ind. – A tornado briefly touched down in Cass County during severe weather this weekend. The National Weather Service said the EF0 tornado landed about four miles southwest of Royal Center, Indiana, around 2:05 a.m. on Sunday, March 6. The tornado tracked northeast for about a half-mile before dissipating. The tornado was part […]
CASS COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Person shot on eastside Saturday afternoon

INDIANAPOLIS — Around 2:08 p.m. Saturday, IMPD officers responded to a report of a person shot at the 200 block of Hendricks Place on Indy’s eastside. When officers arrived, they located an adult male victim with injuries consistent of gunshot wound(s) to the hand. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and is said […]
MARION COUNTY, IN
FOX59

FOX59

18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy