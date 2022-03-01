ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia Senate: Require in-person exams for abortion pills

By JEFF AMY
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qCm7J_0eSh2bUi00
1 of 4

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia woman would have to be examined by a physician in person and sign a consent form before she could be prescribed abortion pills under a bill passed Tuesday by the state Senate.

Senate Bill 456, which passed 31-22 on a party-line vote, is part of a nationwide push by anti-abortion groups to limit the ability of physicians to prescribe abortion pills by telemedicine. It now moves to the House for more debate.

Kentucky’s Republican-controlled House committee advanced a similar measure on Tuesday.

The moves come a couple of months after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ended a federal rule requiring women to pick up the medication in person. The federal government had already set aside the rule temporarily during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Medication abortion in 2020 accounted for more than half of U.S. abortions for the first time, according to a survey released last week by the Guttmacher Institute. The group, which advocates for legal abortion, found pills accounted for 54% of American abortions, jumping from 37% in a 2017 survey.

Proponents of the Georgia bill say drug-induced abortion can lead to complications, so physicians need to closely monitor patients.

“This bill’s about protecting women. ... We shouldn’t dismiss the importance of the physician. That’s the nature of this bill,” said Sen. Bruce Thompson, a Republican from White who is sponsoring the measure.

Opponents, though, say that the method is safe and that an in-person exam isn’t necessary and that the bill would narrow access to abortion, especially for women who are poor or live far from physicians.

“Without access, there can be no equity in health care for women,” said Sen. Kim Jackson, a Stone Mountain Democrat. “Let me be clear: The intended outcome of this bill is to limit abortion access in Georgia, so that fewer women will be able to access their constitutional rights.”

The conservative majority on the U.S. Supreme Court recently signaled it’s likely to make big changes to the nationwide right to abortion that has stood for nearly half a century. If the court overturns the landmark Roe v. Wade decision entirely, GOP-controlled Georgia has already moved to severely restrict abortion access, which could cause more women to seek out abortion pills remotely.

“Abortion care in Georgia is likely to be extremely restricted by this summer, after the Supreme Court rules on Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban,” said Sen. Michelle Au, a Johns Creek Democrat. “That is why this bill matters in this current environment.”

Medication abortion has been available in the United States since 2000, when the FDA first approved mifepristone to terminate pregnancies up to 10 weeks. Taken with another drug called misoprostol, it constitutes the so-called abortion pill.

The Georgia bill would require a physician to schedule a follow-up visit seven to 14 days after the medication is taken. It would also ban abortion pills from being provided at any school or college that receives state funds.

The Senate bill was watered down from an earlier proposal, which would have required a 24-hour waiting period, an ultrasound, a second doctor’s visit, and a consent form that includes the disputed claim that the pills can be reversed by taking the hormone progesterone. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists says there’s no systematic proof of that. The current bill says a physician can, but isn’t required, to tell a patient that it may be possible to reverse the procedure.

Most of that language was removed before the committee hearing. The Senate also adopted an amendment sponsored by state Sen. Kay Kirkpatrick, a Marietta Republican and physician, along with Thompson and three other physicians in the Senate, that removed additional language

One of the amendment’s physician co-sponsors, Republican Ben Watson of Savannah said the goal of the bill is now limited, just to turn back the clock to before the federal changes.

“This puts it back to the prepandemic situation we were in before, and I think it encourages good health care,” Watson said.

But Au, who co-sponsored the amendment but opposed the bill, said that while she believes in-person care is better, it’s important to recognize sometimes that’s not possible.

Georgia would join more than a dozen Republican-led states that have passed measures limiting access to the pills, including outlawing delivery by mail.

Republican House Speaker David Ralston of Blue Ridge told reporters before the session that he’s not interested in more abortion legislation until the U.S. Supreme Court rules on Mississippi’s challenge to the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that declared a nationwide right to abortion.

___

Follow Jeff Amy on Twitter at http://twitter.com/jeffamy.

Comments / 1

Related
Midland Daily News

US regulators lift in-person restrictions on abortion pill

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday permanently removed a major obstacle for women seeking abortion pills, eliminating a long-standing requirement that they pick up the medication in person. Millions of American women will now be able to get a prescription via an online consultation and...
U.S. POLITICS
CNBC

GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham predicts that Supreme Court prospect J. Michelle Childs would win more than 10 Republican votes

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham predicted that if Judge Michelle Childs were nominated to the Supreme Court, more than 10 Republicans in the Senate would vote to confirm her. Graham's prediction, coupled with his personal support, offers President Joe Biden his best chance so far of having a relatively smooth confirmation process for his first high court nominee.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Vanity Fair

The Supreme Court Just Moved the Voting Rights Act From Life Support to Deathbed

One would be hard-pressed to find a single judicial writing in which Chief Justice John Roberts endorses an outcome that bolsters Black voting power, let alone one that treats the Voting Rights Act of 1965 with the reverence that law deserves. He was, after all, the author of Shelby County v. Holder, that nadir of constitutional law that rendered toothless a key provision of the act, giving states carte blanche to make it harder for people to vote without federal oversight. In the years since, Roberts has signaled that he’s not done undermining voting rights: Last summer he quietly joined his five other colleagues on the Supreme Court’s conservative majority to more or less finish the work he started in 2013, leaving the law for which John Lewis and many others were willing to lay down their own lives on life support.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
City
Johns Creek, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
The Guardian

She spent 26 years in prison, where she transitioned. Now she is a free woman

At 5am on 14 January, Jessica James Hicklin passed by her cell window without a glance. Outside was the same prison courtyard she had seen every morning for the past 26 years. Over 260 miles away, Hicklin’s sister and niece were busy packing their van. Running on fumes, they were on the second of two sleepless nights fueled by excitement and anticipation. One state away, Hicklin’s aunts prepared for their own drive.
ABC 15 News

Republican helps defeat Arizona abortion pill ban

PHOENIX — One Republican in the Arizona House defected from a united GOP front to defeat a measure banning manufacturing or prescribing medication that would cause an abortion. The bill that unexpectedly failed Thursday would have eliminated the choice used by half of the people who have abortions in...
ARIZONA STATE
Seattle Times

Noem’s abortion pill limit headed to South Dakota Senate

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Republican senators on Monday advanced a proposal from Gov. Kristi Noem that aims to make the state one of the hardest places to get abortion pills, though its actual enactment depends on a federal court ruling. Every Republican on the Senate Health and...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Ralston
beckershospitalreview.com

Most US abortions performed by pill now

Medication abortion made up 54 percent of U.S. abortions in 2020, according to preliminary data from the Guttmacher Institute's census of all known abortion providers. The Guttmacher Institute — a research organization that aims to advance sexual and reproductive health and rights — conducts the census every three years. The most recent survey, collecting information from 2019-20, is still underway. Preliminary data reflects information from 75 percent of U.S. clinics that provided abortion care in 2020; the final proportion of medication abortions is likely to closely match the current estimate, according to the institute. Final estimates are set to be released in late 2022, with the medication-abortion proportion not expected to fall below 50 percent.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Wyoming News

Over Half of U.S. Abortions Now Done With Pills

THURSDAY, Feb. 24, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- An increase in telemedicine during the pandemic and easier access to prescription drugs to end a pregnancy may help explain why more than half of U.S. abortions are now done with a combination of medicines instead of surgery, researchers report. The percentage of abortions done with U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved mifepristone pills rose from about 44% in 2019 to 54% in 2020, according to preliminary numbers from the Guttmacher Institute, a research group that supports abortion rights. ...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
WTVM

Alabama committee advances ban on abortion pill

MONTGOMERY, Ala, (AP) - An Alabama legislative committee has advanced legislation to outlaw the use of abortion pills to end unwanted pregnancies. House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday approved the bill that would make it a felony to prescribe, dispense or mail the medications such as RU-486 to induce an abortion. The bill now moves to the full House of Representatives.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgia Senate#Abortion Rights#Ap#House#Republican#The Guttmacher Institute#American#Democrat
MedicalXpress

Large US study confirms most mRNA COVID-19 vaccine side effects are mild and temporary

A review of adverse events following vaccination against COVID-19 with mRNA vaccines in the U.S. confirms that most side effects were mild and decreased substantially after one day. The new study, published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal, suggests that for more than 298 million vaccine doses administered between December 2020 and June 2021, 92% (313,499/340,522) of reported adverse events were not serious, and less than 1% of v-safe participants reported seeking any medical care following vaccination.
SCIENCE
NBC12

Senate shuts down bill to require ‘informed written consent’ for abortion

RICHMOND, Va. – State legislators did not advance a Virginia House bill that advocates said would have provided more information to women seeking an abortion and which opponents saw as politicized and unnecessary. House Bill 212, introduced by Del. Karen S. Greenhalgh, R-Virginia Beach, expanded the parameters of written...
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

792K+
Followers
399K+
Post
354M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy