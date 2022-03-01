ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

Worker hit by bulldozer, killed while working on I-94 construction project

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24pTaH_0eSh2TNm00

JACKSON, Mich. (WWJ ) -- A worker has been killed while working on an I-94 construction project in Jackson, Michigan.

Police said the 35-year old man was run over by a bulldozer around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday while working along the freeway in the area of Shirley Drive near Clark Street, near the U.S. 127 interchange.

According to a report by MLive , both the victim and the person who was driving the bulldozer at the time of the incident were employees of Dan's Excavating, which was contracted to work on an MDOT project.

The victim, identified a Jackson resident, was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not immediately released.

The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) has been alerted about the incident and will be conducting an investigation along with police.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jackson, MI
Crime & Safety
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Accidents
City
Jackson, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Jackson, MI
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bulldozer#Construction Project#Accident#I 94 Construction#Mlive#Dan S Excavating#Mdot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy