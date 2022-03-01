Worker hit by bulldozer, killed while working on I-94 construction project

JACKSON, Mich. (WWJ ) -- A worker has been killed while working on an I-94 construction project in Jackson, Michigan.

Police said the 35-year old man was run over by a bulldozer around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday while working along the freeway in the area of Shirley Drive near Clark Street, near the U.S. 127 interchange.

According to a report by MLive , both the victim and the person who was driving the bulldozer at the time of the incident were employees of Dan's Excavating, which was contracted to work on an MDOT project.

The victim, identified a Jackson resident, was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not immediately released.

The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) has been alerted about the incident and will be conducting an investigation along with police.