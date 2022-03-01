ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Carpet Recap: HB’s Editors Break Down The Best 53rd NAACP Image Awards Fashion Moments

By Shamika Sanders
 6 days ago

Source: HelloBeautiful


The 53rd NAACP Image Awards was the perfect kickoff to award season. This weekend, Black Hollywood welcomed the spring win grand fashion on the red carpet of the NAACP Image Awards. From Kerry Washington stunning
in a gorgeous goddess gown by Zuhair Murad (styled by former HB cover star Law Roach ) to Issa Rae eating the girls up in a breath-taking fuschia Monsoori gown with train (styled by Jason Rembert ), the fashion hitters came out to play and we’re obsessed.

HelloBeautiful’s managing editor Shamika Sanders , senior editor Marsha Badger and model/host Cynthia Gitonga –who was on the red caret for the nominees reception, recap the best fashion moments from the 53rd NAACP Image Awards this 10-minute Fashion Police inspired clip.


RELATED STORIES:

Red Carpet Recap: HB’s Editors Break Down The Best & Worst Dressed At The 2021 Soul Train Awards

Red Carpet Rundown: The Hottest Looks From The 2022 NAACP Image Awards

Comments / 0

