Bike Cleaning and Safety Check Workshop

NEW STANTON, Pa. (KDKA) – It’s a Friday night during Lent and that means fish fry time in western Pennsylvania. Volunteer fire companies use fish fries as a major fundraiser. While the pandemic seems to be slowing down, it’s created some supply issues and that means changes in price and products on some menus. Firefighters are pretty undaunted despite cost and lack of some menu items. The departments KDKA’s Ross Guidotti spoke to say if there’s fish, they’ll fire it. The kitchen at New Stanton’s Volunteer Fire Department social hall Friday was filled with people who generally try to put out anything...

NEW STANTON, PA ・ 27 MINUTES AGO