JSU men: Harper, Adams pick up All-ASUN honors

Jacksonville State men's basketball coach Ray Harper and senior guard Darian Adams embrace after JSU beat North Alabama on Saturday to clinch an outright ASUN championship. By Joe Medley, Star Sports Writer, jmedley@annistonstar.com

The ASUN Conference released its postseason all-league teams, and Jacksonville State coach Ray Harper and guard Darian Adams pulled in individual honors.

Harper was named the ASUN's coach of the year in a vote of the league's coaches. JSU is 20-9, including 13-3 in the ASUN, and won its first regular-season conference championship since moving to Division I in the 1990s.

This is the Gamecocks' fourth 20-win season in Harper's sixth year at the school. JSU had only one 20-win season in Division I before Harper arrived.

JSU's only other coach to earn conference coach of the year honors was Bill Jones on three occasions in the Gulf South Conference in 1985, 1990 and 1992.

Adams, a senior guard, was a unanimous pick for first-team All-ASUN. He earned first-team All-Ohio Valley Conference last year.

Adams led JSU with 15.8 points per game, which improved to 16.6 during league contests. He shot 41 percent from the field, and a team-best 82 percent from the free throw line. Adams also led the Gamecocks with 44 steals, was second with 107 assists and third with 149 rebounds. With 66 made 3-pointers he joins teammates Demaree King and Jalen Gibbs to create one of the best outside shooting attacks in the nation. JSU's 281 made 3-pointers in 29 games is already a program record.

Harper, Adams and the rest of the Gamecocks enter the 2022 ASUN tournament as the West Division champions and overall No. 1 seed with the right to play at home throughout the tournament.

The Gamecocks will play in Thursday's quarterfinals at 6 p.m. against either Eastern Kentucky or Kennesaw State.

2022 ASUN postseason awards

Player of the Year: Darius McGhee, Liberty

Defensive Player of the Year: Kevin Samuel, FGCU

Newcomer of the Year: Tavian Dunn-Martin, FGCU

Freshman of the Year: Camren Hunter, Central Arkansas

Coach of the Year: Ray Harper, Jacksonville State

First team

G-*Darius McGhee, Liberty, senior

G-*Darian Adams, Jacksonville State, senior

G-Tavian Dunn-Martin, FGCU, graduate

G-Kevion Nolan, Jacksonville, junior

C-Ahsan Asadullah, Lipscomb, senior

Second team

G-Dylan Penn, Bellarmine, senior

G-C.J. Fleming, Bellarmine, senior

C-Kevin Samuel, FGCU, graduate

F-Kyle Rode, Liberty, junior

G-Chase Johnston, Stetson, sophomore

All-freshman team

G-*Camren Hunter, Central Arkansas

G-*Daniel Ortiz, North Alabama

F-Curt Hopf, Bellarmine

G-Trae Benham, Lipscomb

F-Alvin Tumblin, Stetson

*-Denotes unanimous selection