ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Mysterious Green Light In The Sky Spotted in North Idaho

By Hannah
103.5 KISSFM
103.5 KISSFM
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A North Idaho resident spotted a Green Light that lit up the sky early in the morning. There’s a lot of speculation about what it was and how it...

1035kissfmboise.com

Comments / 4

Related
103.5 KISSFM

How Is Idaho The #1 State In The Country On This List?

When one is putting together a "top" list, there are many Idaho could be considered for:. All pretty predictable, right? Well, this next list featuring Idaho is not something you're going to see coming. Our pals at Wallethub put together a list of the "Most Sinful States in America" in...
IDAHO STATE
Chronicle

Ignorant Good Samaritans Kill Two North Idaho Moose

For days before the two moose died, Mary Franzel did everything she could to scare them away. She yelled. She stomped. She hurled kindling. But the mother and baby moose were unconcerned, mostly ignoring her aggression, continuing instead to munch on cedar bows near her Clark Fork Idaho area home.
ANIMALS
KOOL 96.5

Mom and Baby Moose Die in Northern Idaho

A mom and baby moose both died in Northern Idaho recently outside of Clark Fork. These moose had been fed by locals and it was ultimately their demise. A woman came across the mother and baby moose on her property, and after trying to scare them away realized they were not afraid of people. The reason for this is because they had come to expect food from them. Sadly, the mother was found dead, leaving the baby moose to fend for itself. The woman called the Idaho Department of Fish and Game to help with the situation, but before they could arrive the baby had died as well.
CLARK FORK, ID
KTVZ News Channel 21

Dog that survived S. Oregon wildfire found in Bend, leading to donated flight, tail-wagging reunion

Betty, a 6-year-old Newfoundland-Shepherd mix, was found hunkered down at a home in Bend last month. City of Bend Animal Control officers caught Betty and brought her to the Humane Society of Central Oregon. A microchip ID led to a phone call to a tearful and shocked Tammie Broggin, Betty’s owner, and a happy reunion Wednesday. The post Dog that survived S. Oregon wildfire found in Bend, leading to donated flight, tail-wagging reunion appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
107.9 LITE FM

Extreme Cold Blast Coming to Idaho

Could a cold front be coming to Idaho after such a nice, sunny weekend? Well, experts are weighing in. And it may actually be a really good thing. Idaho has had a fairly dry winter this year, with little snowfall. Those new to Idaho may disagree, but true Idaho natives will tell you that this year has fallen short in the snow department. Pun intended.
IDAHO STATE
The Independent

Moose tramples and crushes Iditarod dogsled team in Alaska

An Alaskan woman training her dogs for the Iditarod race was attacked by an angry moose with her dogs trampled on and left seriously injured.In a Facebook post, Bridgett Watkins shared her experience of the day a moose charged at her and her dogs while she was training them through a 52-mile run on 3 February.While moose sightings in Alaska aren’t that uncommon, they rarely attack humans unprovoked.Ms Watkins, a 38-year-old musher, initially thought when she spotted the moose that it would go way, she told local media outlets.Ms Watkins, along with her friend and handler Jen Nelson, was running...
ANIMALS
KSEN AM 1150

DEATH Stalks Montana Mountains

I've got a rip roaring page turner of a book up for grabs tomorrow, Saturday morning, on Puffman Sports Trivia. Montana native Bill Yenne is right on this money with the riveting tome, "Vultures Over the Elk Fork County," & 8 days in the lives of Elk Fork country in Montana Territory during a month on the cusp of winter, in a year somewhere between the advent of the Winchester Model ''73, & the 10th anniversary of Appomattox. Check out my good friend, Bill Yenne's website www.billyenne.com, & the 1st caller with the correct answer to my sports trivia question WINS the book at 7:30, Saturday morning on Puffman Sports Trivia.
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Light#North Idaho#Early In The Morning#How It Happened#Green Flash
Taste Of Home

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
HOME & GARDEN
The Independent

Body of ‘wild ice skater’ found 11 metres underwater in freezing California reservoir

The body of a 72-year-old “wild ice skater” was found submerged 11 metres underwater after a group of ice skaters plunged into a freezing Northern California reservoir, authorities say.William Smallfield, of Truckee, was with a group of eight skaters when the accident occurred at the Stampede Reservoir, north of Lake Tahoe, on Saturday. Six skaters fell into the lake and the other two helped with rescue efforts, but they were unable to locate Mr Smallfield, according to the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office.After a multi-agency search involving dive teams and aerial surveillance, Mr Smallfield’s body was located 11.2m (37 feet) beneath...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
UFO
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
Power 102.9 NoCo

WATCH: Huge Yellowstone Bison Act Like A Tantrum Throwing Toddler

If you have children you've probably had an episode where your kid was a little overdramatic at a certain situation. When kids get upset, they'll sometimes throw tantrums and even throw themselves onto the floor to try an make their point of how upset they are. That same thing happens in nature when large animals want to prove their upset level.
ANIMALS
FingerLakes1.com

Costco: New store coming to this state

Costco’s is one of the best stores for grocery shopping. Especially when it comes to shopping in bulk. If this is your state you might want to keep reading. Store memberships are about $60-$120. Which considering all the perks it comes with. If you’re serious about your shopping this...
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Independent

Hero mother watches avalanche sweep away son, then skis down to dig him out

When a mother and son, both seasoned skiers, hit the Colorado slopes on Valentine’s Day weekend, they had everything they needed: experience, avalanche equipment, weather information.But an issue with ski gear sent them into an avalanche zone; the son went to retrieve a piece of rappel equipment they’d left the previous day on Dave’s Way, to the west side of Loveland Pass. And as his mother waited from a safe ridge above, an avalanche started and the young adult got swept away, carried hundreds of feet down the mountain as she looked on in horror.“If I’d been watching that,...
ACCIDENTS
103.5 KISSFM

103.5 KISSFM

Boise, ID
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103.5 KISSFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy