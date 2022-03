Canelo Alvarez and Dmitry Bivol expect to meet May 7 regardless of whether they fight for Bivol’s WBA light heavyweight title. BoxingScene.com learned Tuesday night that the WBA’s public stance on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will not impact the status of the card headlined by Mexico’s Alvarez and Russia’s Bivol. The WBA, along with the IBF, WBC and WBO, have jointly announced that those sanctioning organizations will monitor the approval of championship matches involving Russian boxers as long as this unprovoked attack lasts in Ukraine.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO