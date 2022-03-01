ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Museums

Army museum hosts special events, exhibits in honor of Women's History Month

By Julia Le Doux
Connecting Vets
Connecting Vets
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H2BIe_0eSh0otj00

The National Museum of the United States Army will mark its first Women’s History Month open to the public with special events exploring the lesser-known role of women in the American Revolution, the heroism of Clara Barton—the Civil War “Angel on the Battlefield,” and the service of the “Hello Girls” of World War I.

Visitors will also be encouraged to trace the rich legacy of women serving in the U.S. Army by exploring their stories highlighted throughout the museum.

Among the women represented in the museum’s galleries is 2nd Lt. Emily Perez, a 2001 graduate of Maryland’s Oxon Hill High School. Perez’s desert warfare jacket, cap and dog tags help tell the story of her service in the Medical Service Corps and the attack in Iraq that led to her becoming the first African American female Army officer to be killed in combat.

As a soldier, Perez followed in the footsteps of other women highlighted in the museum, including: Cordelia Dupuis, who was 22 years when she joined the bilingual women recruited to operate the Army’s telephone switchboards during World War I; Col. Mary Louise Rasmuson, who entered the Army during World War II and was appointed Commandant of the Women’s Army Corps by both President Dwight D. Eisenhower and President John F. Kennedy; and Pfc. Sarah Keys, a Black soldier who boarded an interstate bus while wearing her U.S. Army uniform in 1952 and was arrested for refusing to give up her seat to a white man.

Events include:

“Compelled to Face Danger: Clara Barton and the Civil War” with Dr. John Maass

March 1, 7 – 8 p.m. (virtual)

March 8, 12 – 1 p.m. (onsite and virtual)

“Our Girls Over There: The Hello Girls of World War I”

March 9, 16 and 23, 10 – 10:45 a.m. (virtual)

Book Talk: “Liberty is Sweet: The Hidden History of The American Revolution” by Woody Holton, a reassessment of the American Revolution and how the Founders were influenced by overlooked Americans, including women.

March 17, 7 – 8 p.m. (virtual)

To visit the museum, located just outside Fort Belvoir, Va., or attend on-site events, free timed-entry tickets are required and can be reserved online here. To attend an event virtually, registration is required through the museum’s event website.

Reach Julia LeDoux at Julia@connectingvets.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Chicago Defender

Women’s History Month Celebrated by Smithsonian Museum of African American History

In celebration of Women’s History Month, the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC) is offering virtual programs for all ages centered on women’s history and influence. The museum will feature a book discussion with author Tomiko Brown-Nagin focused on Civil Rights Queen, the first major biography of Constance Baker Motley, an activist lawyer who became the first Black woman appointed to the federal judiciary and one of the nation’s most influential judges.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
New Jersey Stage

Dionne Warwick: Celebrating a legacy in honor of Women's History Month 2022

While New Jersey native Dionne Warwick celebrates Women’s Month 2022, her legacy of achievement speaks for itself. Ms. Warwick celebrates with a national leadership award for leadership from educators, a CNN Film to honor her legacy, a residency in Las Vegas, and the growth of her interior design enterprise – WG Design Lab– with Bruce Garrick. National Women’s Month celebrates the vital role of women in American history and Ms. Warwick is a leader by example and a multi-dimensional success story.
EDUCATION
Killeen Daily Herald

Temple to host Black History Month event Monday

Temple leaders will honor the city’s black community at a public event Monday. Black leaders, business owners and city employees will be recognized at the Black History Month event, set for 9 a.m. Monday at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center, 3303 N. Third St. “We value...
TEMPLE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John F. Kennedy
Person
Dwight D. Eisenhower
News On 6

Ebenezer Baptist Church Hosts Black History Month Art Exhibit

The Ebenezer Baptist Church is hosting a Black History Month exhibition this weekend. "All of the pieces were provided by the Black Liberated Arts Center. The presentation includes authentic African Artifacts, photos and scrapbooks filled with newspaper clippings that share Oklahoma City’s Black history. Most people think when they come into our office that they’re in a museum. They think it’s a history museum, they believe it’s an art museum as well," said Anita Arnold, Black Liberated Arts Center Executive Director.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Army#Museum#Women S History Month#The U S Army#Oxon Hill High School#The Medical Service Corps#African American#The Women S Army Corps#Pfc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
World War II
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Army
Country
Iraq
The News-Gazette

Inside Out | Illinois Distributed Museum celebrates Women's History Month

With March being Women’s History Month, the Illinois Distributed Museum would like to spotlight two female architects from the University of Illinois. In 1879, Mary L. Page was the first female graduate of the College of Engineering from Illinois Industrial University (now the University of Illinois). Architecture was the program of choice for most women enrolled in the College of Engineering (10 of the 11 women in the first 50 years of the college were in architecture). Page is also believed to be the first woman in the United States to graduate with an architecture degree.
ILLINOIS STATE
TBR News Media

Port Jefferson kicks off Women’s History Month with exciting new exhibit at the Village Center

The Port Jefferson Village Center’s second floor gallery unveiled its latest exhibit today, March 3. Titled Celebrating Women’s Suffrage and the Timeless Collection of Nan Guzzetta, it recognizes the determined advocacy of historical local suffragists and celebrates the life and legacy of Port Jefferson’s Antique Costume and Prop Rental proprietor Nancy Altman “Nan” Guzzetta, who passed away in 2021. The show runs through March 31.
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
Connecting Vets

Connecting Vets

Washington, DC
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
281K+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring veterans and preparing them for their next mission, one story at a time.

 https://www.audacy.com/connectingvets

Comments / 0

Community Policy