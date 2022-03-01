ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sentencing in VCU Hazing Death

Richmond, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - The former "Big Brother" of VCU freshman Adam Oakes was sentenced to no jail time for Oakes' hazing death. Rather, Andrew White was given 100 hours community service, a requirement to speak at five hazing prevention events, and a restorative justice event where he speaks with Oakes' family. Oakes died of alcohol poisoning after a fraternity event last year.

White is the first of 11 people charged in Oakes' death to have their case resolved. Oakes was trying to join the Delta Chi fraternity.

White pled guilty to misdemeanor hazing and serving alcohol to a minor.

#Vcu#Hazing#Sentencing#Restorative Justice#Alcohol#Newsradiowrva Com#Delta Chi
