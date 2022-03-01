ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather

CANCELED: Outdoor Songs and Stories (Main)

cambridgema.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMusic. Movement. Story. Join your librarians outside for 15 minutes of fun!...

www.cambridgema.gov

Comments / 0

Related
One Green Planet

Newborn Kitten Found Dragging Herself on Hot Concrete Rescued!

This poor kitten was found dragging herself on the hot concrete while ongoing traffic was passing by. It was a miracle that TikTok user @aricsv97 noticed her and was kind enough to stop and bring her to safety!. It turns out that she was only 2 days old and was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Librarians#Library#Outdoor Songs
NME

Listen to Little Boots’ joyous new song, ‘Out (Out)’

Little Boots has released a brand new song, ‘Out (Out)’ – you can check out to the joyous track below. The ABBA ‘Voyage’ producers on what to expect from the “magical space circus” live show. The latest song from Little Boots, whose real...
MUSIC
CentralTrack

Song Of The Day: La Energia Norteña – “Yellow” (Cover)

This Cover Of Coldplay’s “Yellow” By Dallas-Based Group La Energia Norteña Is One Crossover We Didn’t Think We Needed. Welcome to Song of the Day, where we hip you to all the new local releases you should be caring about. By highlighting one new North Texas-sprung tune every week day, our hope is that you’ll find something new to love about the rich and abundant DFW music scene five days a week.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Music
MyArkLaMiss

Happy Birthday! Arkansas native turning 101

BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Can you imagine being one century and one year old? On Sunday, March 6, 2022, Beulah Davis will turn 101-years-old. An Arkansas native, Davis was born in 1921, and is a resident at Cherry Ridge Nursing Home in Bastrop, La. She married Charlie Davis, but is now widowed, and has one […]
BASTROP, LA
Stereogum

Dominic Fike – “Elliot’s Song” (Feat. Zendaya)

Calling all Euphoria fans: Dominic Fike, who plays Elliot on the much-hyped HBO drama, memorably serenades Zendaya’s Rue with an acoustic song in Season 2’s finale. Now, “Elliot’s Song,” which was written by Zendaya and Euphoria composer Labrinth, is available on streaming services. “We made the song shorter,” Fike joked on Instagram earlier in the week, a tongue-in-cheek acknowledgment of fans creating memes making fun of how long Fike’s song went in last Sunday’s episode. Unlike the show’s song, the latest version features Zendaya on vocals. (In Sunday’s episode, Zendaya is just watching Fike play.)
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Paris Hilton stuns in gorgeous beach photo as she announces exciting new venture

"Paris in love" indeed! The Paris Hilton shared a heartfelt picture with her new husband, Carter Reum, and they couldn't be more adorable. The sweet picture features the two snuggled together for the snap, with an incredibly serene and picture-perfect beach as the background. As they posed in their fabulous tropical outfits, fans immediately deemed them couple goals.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Young & Restless Finally Listened to Fans, and the Fireworks Were Worth the Wait — But We Still Want More (Yes, We’re Greedy)

Our pleas didn’t fall on deaf ears after all. It wasn’t too long ago that we were lamenting the fact that The Young and Restless had, in essence, reduced Victor and Nikki to supporting players, mere talk-tos when they should always be the characters that everyone else is talking about. So you can imagine our delight at the March 2 episode, in which Eric Braeden was front and center reminding son-in-law Ashland as well as the audience why his nickname is The Black Knight, not Mr. Nice Guy.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

The Young and the Restless

From Monday, March 7, through Friday, March 11. As Phyllis does her damnedest to help Jack make peace with the opportunities that he squandered with Keemo, Lily pushes her sibling to take a monumental leap of faith while Billy leans on one of his. Meanwhile, Victor takes decisive action against Ashland, Nikki redirects poor, clueless Victoria, and Chelsea verges ever closer to “the other woman” territory. When will Sharon figure out that her latest husband has a new admirer? Read on…
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Amanda Kloots emotionally discusses 'grieving' ex-husband following divorce

Amanda Kloots sadly lost her husband Nick Cordero to COVID-19 in 2020, but she has now opened up about another huge heartache in her past. The Talk star was previously married to David Larsen for seven years after the pair met on the Broadway show Good Vibrations. She recently told her co-stars that she suffered from panic attacks while grieving the breakdown of her first marriage. "I was married very young, I was married for seven years and then I got a divorce. A divorce is a huge grieving process," she explained.
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

LaKeith Stanfield trends after wearing lace stockings (photos)

LaKeith Stanfield caught the attention of many people on Feb. 28 after he posted a picture on Instagram wearing a pair of black lace knee-highs. The picture is a part of a series in his cover debut with Replica Man Magazine. In the picture, Stanfield is sitting next to a dresser with his arm resting on it. He’s dressed in a black shirt, black blazer and has his legs crossed as he’s looking away from the camera.
CELEBRITIES
thedigitalfix.com

Netflix secret codes: how to access all the hidden movies and TV series

Babe, wake up. New Netflix secret codes just dropped. While you may consider yourself pretty skilled at browsing Netflix after 2 years of on and off lockdowns, chances are you haven’t even touched the sides of the extensive TV series and movies that the streaming service has to offer.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Princess Anne surprises in quirkiest jacket - and check out her brooch

Princess Anne is one fashionable royal, and she proved that on Friday with the stunning ensemble she wore to Rotterdam. The Princess Royal headed to the Dutch city on Friday to mark the launch of The Global Mercy, a hospital ship for Mercy Ships International. Anne became a patron of the charity, which delivers free medical care to those in poverty, last year. During her visit, the royal met volunteers on the ship, who were preparing to sail to Africa on the vessel.
WORLD
The Independent

Woman criticised for secretly filming ‘ego lifter’ at the gym

A woman who secretly recorded a man at the gym, who she described as an “ego lifter”, has been called out on social media.In a video shared to TikTok, user dvniel_73 could be seen working out behind a man lifting weights.“This ego lifter at Gold’s [a US-based gym chain] kept going in front of me just to do these half ass raps,” a caption on the video said.In response, personal trainer and fellow TikTok user Joey Swoll shared his insight on what he believes may have been going on, and why the man had gone in front of the woman.“So,...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy