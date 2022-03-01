CANCELED: Outdoor Songs and Stories (Main)

Calling all Euphoria fans: Dominic Fike, who plays Elliot on the much-hyped HBO drama, memorably serenades Zendaya’s Rue with an acoustic song in Season 2’s finale. Now, “Elliot’s Song,” which was written by Zendaya and Euphoria composer Labrinth, is available on streaming services. “We made the song shorter,” Fike joked on Instagram earlier in the week, a tongue-in-cheek acknowledgment of fans creating memes making fun of how long Fike’s song went in last Sunday’s episode. Unlike the show’s song, the latest version features Zendaya on vocals. (In Sunday’s episode, Zendaya is just watching Fike play.)
Comments / 0