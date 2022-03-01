ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buell SuperTouring 1190 And Baja DR To Debut At Daytona Bike Week

By Dustin Wheelen
RideApart
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Buell Motorcycles CEO Bill Melvin resurrected the marque in February, 2021, some American V-twin fans rejoiced while others remained skeptical. Retaining much of the brand’s previous design language, the “new” models looked dated next to today’s superbike and hypernaked contenders. Not to mention, the man himself, Erik Buell, wasn’t contributing...

www.rideapart.com

