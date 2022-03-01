Brett Veach leaves door open for Anthony Hitchens' return to KC

(610 Sports) – Signing Anthony Hitchens was one of the first major moves by Chiefs general manager Brett Veach after taking over the team from former GM John Dorsey. Hitchens would go on to have 381 tackles in 59 starts over the next four seasons in Kansas City, yet his biggest contribution would be his willingness to teach the younger guys around him.

That said, Hitchens was coming into the most lucrative part of his 5-year, $45 million contract and the Chiefs had invested consecutive second-round picks on the linebacker position over the last two NFL Drafts, leading to Hitchens' release in late February.

Speaking from the NFL Combine in Indianapolis on Tuesday, Veach addressed the release of Hitchens, which was made possible by the meteoric rise of 2021 second-round pick Nick Bolton, a player that Hitchens worked tirelessly to help prepare and teach the role, despite knowing he would be his eventual replacement. A testament to Hitchens' constant professionalism, which Veach strongly admired.

"There's a lot of positives in this job and you get to do a lot of great things but going through something like that is really difficult and it's even more difficult when you talk about the caliber of person Anthony Hitchens is," said Veach. "I have told him many-a-times, when you look at the textbook definition of what a 'pro' means, it's Anthony Hitchens.

"He does everything the right way, first-in-last-out type of guy, smart leader, really cares about the profession and I'm sure he'll play for a few more years in this league," said Veach. "He's a valuable edition to any locker room and who knows, we talked about this in our last conversation, strange things happen and maybe he ends up back in KC."

"It was a difficult decision but I can't say enough about him and his family, just tremendous people."