People gathering outside of New Zealand's Parliament to protest coronavirus restrictions have taken to wearing tinfoil hats in an attempt to fend off what they believe to be 'radiation rays' being unleashed upon them by the government. According to a local media report, a crowd of individuals have been camped out at the building located in the city of Wellington for approximately three weeks in an ongoing effort to express their displeasure with the country's Covid vaccine mandates. Last week, several protestors began to fall ill with symptoms that sound suspiciously like those associated with the coronavirus, however many in the group have offered an alternative and rather fantastic explanation for this development: sinister technology.

