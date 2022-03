If your town doesn't support curbside composting, see if it, or another town in your county (or your county) has a place where you can take your food waste. In addition to curbside pickup, which is not mandatory here and for which there is an extra fee, we have a "diversion center" - convenient place where you can take cardboard, metal, styrofoam blocks, plastic bags, large quantities of green waste consisting of landscaping clippings, leaves and grass, as well as compost bins. Our county has a similar center, which will take food waste from anyone who lives in the county. When I lived in a town that had no curbside composting options, I drove to that center every week or so.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO