How Important Is NFL Combine To DII Or DIII Players Who Did Not Get Enough Exposure

The NFL scouting combine returns to Indianapolis this week, but with some adjustments. As the league, draft prospects, agents and team personnel tried to navigate what this year’s combine would look like, a few things were in flux over the last few weeks. Now, the weeklong showcase at Lucas Oil Stadium is closer to what it looked like in pre-pandemic years, but will continue to evolve in the future as all parties say they need to account for new technology, player safety and best evaluation practices.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO