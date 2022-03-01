ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

How Important Is NFL Combine To DII Or DIII Players Who Did Not Get Enough Exposure

247Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJason La Canfora, Jonathan Jones, and Pete Prisco...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Packers’ bid to keep Aaron Rodgers gets shocking twist

The Green Bay Packers’ bid to keep Aaron Rodgers has taken multiple twists and turns during the NFL offseason. One of the biggest was the news that Rodgers, who is the reigning league MVP, wanted to be the NFL’s highest-paid player. It’s not an unreasonable request for a player of Rodgers’ caliber, though it is particularly unrealistic given the Packers’ cap situation.
NFL
FanSided

Bruce Arians takes shot at Patriots over Rob Gronkowski trade

The New England Patriots have done extremely well to move beyond the historically successful Tom Brady era and into a new one that seems poised to enjoy sustained success with Mac Jones presiding over the offense. Before the Patriots landed the Alabama star in last year’s draft, though, it was...
NFL
Newsday

NFL Scouting Combine: How Jeremy Ruckert views his game for the NFL

Ohio State tight end Jeremy Ruckert, from Lindehurst, talks about the Jets and the Giants and which NFL tight end he tries to emulate during media availability at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on March 2, 2022. Credit: Newsday / Tom Rock.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason La Canfora
247Sports

Clemson football will be without leading rushers Will Shipley, Kobe Pace for spring practice

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney met with the media Wednesday ahead of the start of spring practice and provided several updates on injured players. The Tigers will be quite shorthanded at running back, as Swinney confirmed both Kobe Pace and Will Shipley will be out until May, at the very least. Shipley, who enjoyed a breakout freshman campaign in 2021, is still nursing a foot injury.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Matt Rhea pens farewell tweet to Alabama, reveals his replacement

Director of sports science Matt Rhea is officially leaving the Alabama football program. After 247Sports’ Josh Pate reported Monday that Rhea was expected to join the New Orleans Saints, the strength coach tweeted a farewell to the Crimson Tide on Tuesday afternoon. “Love my Alabama guys and grateful to...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Player Most Excited To See At NFL Combine

Jason La Canfora, Jonathan Jones, and Pete Prisco join Tommy Tran to break down which players they're most excited to see at the NFL Combine.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Combine#Dii#American Football#Diii
The Spun

ESPN Analyst Suggests Big Cowboys Trade: Fans React

Dan Orlovsky doesn’t think Amari Cooper should be on the Dallas Cowboys roster next season. In fact, Orlovsky thinks that Cooper should be traded to another team. He also believes that the team should prioritize Dalton Schultz over Cooper. “The Cowboys can and should trade Amari Cooper mainly because...
NFL
The Spun

Browns Are Reportedly Interested In Wide Receiver Trade

The Cleveland Browns reportedly have their eyes on an under utilized receiver in the NFC. According to Browns reporter Brad Stainbrook, the team, “sniffed around the idea of trading for Cardinals WR Andy Isabella last deadline.” Noting, now that Isabella now has permission to seek a trade, “Cleveland is still likely interested.”
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

2022 NFL Scouting Combine: 10 Players to watch for Chicago Bears

Indianapolis, IN., — It's that time of year again. The NFL draft world will descend on Indianapolis for the entire week as hundreds of players, scouts, media members, coaches, and front office members head to the Circle City for the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. With the draft about two months away, this is a great opportunity for prospects to make a lasting impression on everyone ahead of only their pro days left this Spring.
NFL
Buffalo News

NFL combine begins, evolving to balance needs of players, league

The NFL scouting combine returns to Indianapolis this week, but with some adjustments. As the league, draft prospects, agents and team personnel tried to navigate what this year’s combine would look like, a few things were in flux over the last few weeks. Now, the weeklong showcase at Lucas Oil Stadium is closer to what it looked like in pre-pandemic years, but will continue to evolve in the future as all parties say they need to account for new technology, player safety and best evaluation practices.
NFL
The Spun

Cardinals Give WR Permission To Seek Trade: Fans React

The Arizona Cardinals could be open to a trade involving a former second-round pick this offseason. NFL insider Josina Anderson spoke to Cardinals wide receiver Andy Isabella’s agent this Wednesday. His agent, Bradley Blank, said the Cardinals have given them permission to seek a trade. “I just spoke to...
NFL
News4Jax.com

Who to keep an eye on at the NFL combine this week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The road to the NFL draft has started and the next stop on this trip is the NFL combine. With the Jaguars owning the No. 1 overall pick and 10 other selections in the NFL draft the Jaguars scouting staff has a lot of work to do. The NFL combine is the best place for NFL teams to get information on some of the top players in the NFL draft. A total of 324 prospects have been invited to work out at Lucas Oil stadium.
NFL
BCBulletin

How to Watch The 2022 NFL Combine

The 2022 NFL Combine begins this week at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. The event that runs from Thursday-Sunday will feature the newest crop of prospects who will run various drills in front of NFL scouts and personnel. Three Boston College players will be amongst those participants, including center Alec Lindstrom, guard Zion Johnson and linebacker Isaiah Graham-Mobley.
NFL
247Sports

Mel Kiper NFL mock draft has three Georgia players in first round

With the 2022 scouting combine upon us, ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. updated his first round mock for the 2022 NFL Draft this week. Just like his initial mock, three Dawgs are included in the first 25 selections of his first round mock draft. But in this version, the order they are selected has changed and there is a swap of Dawgs taken. Now the first Georgia player taken is Travon Walker, going No. 17 overall to the Los Angeles Chargers as the fourth defensive end selected.
NFL
247Sports

The KU football players who gained and lost the most weight ahead of spring ball

Spring football is underway in Lawrence. Lance Leipold and the KU staff have a month to work with players on the field as they prepare for the 2022 football season. But before the start of spring practice, KU released a new roster with updated weights for players. On the new roster a total of 34 players put on 10-plus pounds and seven players lost five-plus pounds. There were some big gainers too, with 10 players adding 25-plus pounds.
FOOTBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy