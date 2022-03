BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey has immediately asked for the removal of Russian liquor from ABC Stores across the state. “This is a small, but meaningful way to take action and show the people of Ukraine we support them while also firmly stating our opposition to the unnecessary humanitarian crisis Russia has inexcusably created. I encourage all Alabama citizens and businesses to explore ways they can show support for Ukraine and discourage Russia for continuing this unreasonable siege on a neighboring country.”

ALABAMA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO