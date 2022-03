An admiral for the U.S. Navy claimed "high-profile" requests, including one from first lady Jill Biden, caused disruption to overall Afghanistan evacuation efforts last year. Rear Adm. Peter Vasely, who serves as a special assistant to the Director of the Navy Staff, said incessant calls for help during the efforts to get Americans out of the now-Taliban-controlled country caused a "distraction" and "created competition for already stressed resources."

