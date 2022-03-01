Animation Creation

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Markham High School students in this year's Photography class created...

ComicBook

Magic: The Gathering Anime Drops Gorgeous First Trailer

Magic: The Gathering is one of the biggest franchises in gaming, and card collectors still stan the IP even after all these years. In fact, when it comes to sales, Magic: The Gathering continues to impress year after year despite facing competition from Pokemon. Now, it seems the franchise is ready to explore new mediums, and it is now diving into anime with a gorgeous new trailer.
COMICS
theeverygirl.com

The Black Cartoon Characters That Literally Raised Me

Nothing made my weekend mornings better as a kid than waking up before the rest of my family, pouring myself a giant bowl of sugary cereal, and claiming the living room as my domain to watch a plethora of cartoons. My parents might say otherwise, but cartoons were truly an incredible source of entertainment for me, and I owe my vivid imagination to just about every animated series I ever watched during my formative years. From the characters to the outlandish plots to the catchy theme songs that I most likely know word-for-word to this day, my weekend ritual of watching cartoons is my simplest yet fondest memory. When it comes to my favorite cartoons, my list is pretty extensive, but what falls short is the number of Black cartoon characters in each series.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cartoon
FOX 17 News West Michigan

National Day of Unplugging is Friday, March 4

Michigan Digital Wellness expert Mark Ostach joined FOX17 to talk about National Day of Unplugging, March 4. “We are spending more time each year on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok or other social media platforms,” says Ostach. “The screen time is staggering and is lost time dedicated to our wellbeing. National Day of Unplugging is more than just an awareness day, it is a wakeup call to make a lifestyle change for your weekly rhythm to improve your wellbeing.”
INSTAGRAM
hypebeast.com

Mizusawa Foundry's Latest Anime-Themed Iron Kettle Features Eva Unit-01 from 'Evangelion'

After creating a detailed kettle of the Gundam ZAKU, another anime-themed Nanbu Tekki iron kettle surfaces. This new kettle features Evangelion‘s Eva Unit-01 across the heavy-duty kettle with three-dimensional text and an image that is incorporated into the lid. Weighing almost three pounds, this 400 ml cast-iron kettle is produced by Mizusawa Foundry, while the art form of Nanbu Tekki itself dates back to 1088.
ARTS
yankodesign.com

This disused grain silo that was converted into a micro-home is destined for the pages of Dr. Seuss

Student designer Stella van Beers converted a disused grain silo into a two-story micro-home, fit for the pages of a Dr. Seuss adventure. There are tiny homes, and then there are really tiny homes. We’re talking like Horton Hears a Who! type-tiny. Whimsical by their very nature, designing tiny homes can bring architects to the far reaches of their imaginations. In pursuit of her bachelor’s degree at Design Academy Eindhoven, student designer Stella van Beers looked to grain silos to find her whimsy.
DESIGN
epicstream.com

15 Chinese Anime to Watch in 2022

Here are some Chinese anime shows to add to your watchlist this 2022!. Donghua, also known as Chinese anime, has been around for quite some time. If you are interested in finding some anime titles to add to your collection, we’ve covered 15 Chinese Anime to Watch in 2022.
COMICS
ScreenCrush

Netflix Launches First Daily Interactive Trivia Show

To their roster of original movies, shows, documentaries, shorts, interactive specials, video games, and dessert topics, Netflix is venturing into yet another category: The world of trivia. They have announced that starting on April 1, they will begin offering Trivia Quest, their “first daily, interactive trivia series.” There will be 30 daily episodes in April to start.
TV & VIDEOS
hypebeast.com

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Live-Action Sequels Receive New Special Trailer

Following an announcement last month revealing plans for two new sequels to the Fullmetal Alchemist live-action adaptation in 2017, a new special trailer has been released giving a glimpse of what lies in store. The sequels titled Fullmetal Alchemist: Final Chapter – The Avenger Scar and Fullmetal Alchemist: Final Chapter...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Shares Latest Fire Nation Casting

Avatar The Last Airbender is considered by many to be one of the best-animated series of all time, and with good reason, as the Nickelodeon series was able to combine beloved characters with amazing storytelling over the course of three seasons. With Netflix set to unleash a live-action adaptation, one of the stars of the series has revealed a new actor that is set to join the Fire Nation, playing the role of an early character in the first season of Aang and the gang's quest to defeat the Fire Lord Ozai.
TV SERIES
hypebeast.com

A 'Zatch Bell' Manga Sequel is Coming

For fans of Zatch Bell, the creator of the series, Makoto Raiku, recently announced that a sequel to the manga will be coming soon. Taking to Twitter, Raiku posted a teaser revealing the upcoming launch of Zatch Bell 2 (Konjiki no Gash!! 2). The teaser notes that the manga will be arriving on digital book services sometime mid-march. An official launch date is pending and should be announced in the coming weeks.
COMICS
Stereogum

James Krivchenia – “Emissaries Of Creation”

Big Thief drummer James Krivchenia just flexed on everyone by conceptualizing and producing Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You, the band’s remarkable new double album. So the time is right to roll out a new solo LP, and Krivchenia handily has one on deck. It’s an experimental effort called Blood Karaoke, and if (like me) you’re not familiar with Krivchenia’s music outside Big Thief, it may surprise you.
ROCK MUSIC
Digital Camera World

Let there be light – painting stop-motion animations by Dariustwin

Darren Pearson, aka Dariustwin, is a multi-talented photographer, light painter and animator based in the US. He creates spectacular stop-animations using a Night-Writer – a self-designed, purpose-made tool for creating colorful, drawings using light. These intricate short films are incredibly labor-intensive, often taking months or years to create, but Darren has created a style I’ve never seen before in photography.
VISUAL ART
PopSugar

Regina Hall Uncovers Something Sinister at a College Campus in Haunting "Master" Trailer

Following its premiere at this year's Sundance Film Festival, director Mariama Diallo's debut feature is heading to Prime Video. Starring Regina Hall, Zoe Renee, Talia Ryder, Talia Balsam, and Amber Gray, "Master" is a social thriller that follows three women at a predominately white university in New England: Professor Gail Bishop (Hall), who has recently made history as the first Black woman to be promoted as "Master" of a residence hall at Ancaster College; Jasmine Moore (Renee), an excited Black freshman, who gets assigned a haunted dorm room; and Liv Beckman (Gray), a professor who is currently in the middle of a racially charged tenure review.
