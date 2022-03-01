Animation Creation

Following its premiere at this year's Sundance Film Festival, director Mariama Diallo's debut feature is heading to Prime Video. Starring Regina Hall, Zoe Renee, Talia Ryder, Talia Balsam, and Amber Gray, "Master" is a social thriller that follows three women at a predominately white university in New England: Professor Gail Bishop (Hall), who has recently made history as the first Black woman to be promoted as "Master" of a residence hall at Ancaster College; Jasmine Moore (Renee), an excited Black freshman, who gets assigned a haunted dorm room; and Liv Beckman (Gray), a professor who is currently in the middle of a racially charged tenure review.
