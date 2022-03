The new bakery opening at 3027 W. Cary St. in the former home of The Melt is making dreams come true for city dwellers looking for New York-style pastries in the city and for owner Claudia Strobing. Strobing went to culinary school in New York and then worked in restaurant kitchens for a few years, including at the famed Ritz-Carton Buckhead outside Atlanta under pastry chef Jacques Torres. She took some time off to have kids, then when they grew up, she continued her pastry career as a cake decorator at Publix. After that, she moved on to management while also running a small business focused on dessert catering.

