E-102 Gamma and Ray getting new Sonic the Hedgehog plushes

By Tom Brown
nintendowire.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn recent years licensors have been going all-out with the Sonic franchise, branching out from the typical cast to produce goods for more obscure characters. These latest two announcements might just take the cake, though. First up is a new plush from Great Eastern Entertainment, who recently made...

ComicBook

Mortal Kombat 11 Players Discover New Hidden Secret Three Years Later

Mortal Kombat is coming up on its three-year anniversary. Many of the players -- across Nintendo, Google, PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms -- that picked the game up at release or not long after, have since moved on from the fighting game. However, there are still plenty of Mortal Kombat fans grinding the game, whether it's via online play or trying to uncover the various secrets that developer NetherRealm Studios has teased have yet to be discovered. In fact, we even know from the files of the game that there are secrets that haven't been discovered, such as a secret Reptile fight.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

This Trippy JRPG Anime Adaptation Has Fans Going Wild

The "Nier" series has released some of the best RPGs for years now. With crazy storytelling that spans all types of media — including even stage plays — it's no wonder that RPG fans love the games. "Nier: Automata" was one of the best RPGs of 2017, and it proved to be a great entry to the series for people who weren't sure where to start (after all, the "Nier" games take place in the same universe as the "Drakengard" games). Now, five years after the highly beloved game was released, an anime adaptation was just announced.
COMICS
ComicBook

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 May Not Be the Next Zelda Game

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 is supposedly releasing this year, but it may not be the next Zelda game released. Fans of the long-running Nintendo series are increasingly desperate for not just a release date for the game, but any information on the long-awaited sequel. Unfortunately, Nintendo still doesn't have an update for these fans on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED. Not only have things been quiet on the Breath of the Wild 2 front, but on the Zelda front in general, which is odd for a variety of reasons. There's no Zelda game releasing in the first half of this year, and if Breath of the Wild 2 doesn't hit, it looks like there will be any Zelda this year. That said, according to a well-known Nintendo leaker, Nintendo isn't going to let this happen. Breath of the Wild 2 is apparently not the only Zelda game in development and it's apparently not the only Zelda game that could release this year.
VIDEO GAMES
The Sanford Herald

Jeff Fowler teases game references in Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Jeff Fowler has revealed that fans can expect plenty of video game references in 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2'. The director is helming the upcoming sequel to the movie based on the famous video game franchise, which will feature the introduction of supporting characters Knuckles and Tails (played by Idris Elba and Colleen O'Shaughnessey respectively), and suggested that fans of the games should keep their eyes peeled during the film.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon Card Sells for Record-Breaking Amount

A single Pokemon card sold for nearly $1,000,000 in an auction this week, breaking the record for the most expensive sale of a Pokemon card ever. A graded version of the rare Pikachu Illustrator card was auctioned off for $900,000 this week by Goldin, breaking the record for the most expensive single Pokemon card transaction. No details about the buyer or seller were provided by Goldin, but the sale breaks a previous record of $375,000, which was also for a Pikachu Illustrator card. A graded version of a Shadowless 1st Edition Base Set Charizard also sold for $369,000.
HOBBIES
UPI News

'Pokemon Scarlet' and 'Violet' coming to Nintendo Switch in late 2022

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The Pokémon Company has announced a new set of Pokémon video games titled Scarlet and Violet, which are coming to the Nintendo Switch in late 2022. The games were introduced Sunday in a new trailer that began with a live-action sequence involving a security guard checking out the offices of Pokémon video game developer Game Freak.
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

New 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2' Poster Shows the Entire Cast Ready For Battle

The 2022 movie season is finally starting to ramp up, and one of the year's most anticipated films is Sonic the Hedgehog 2, based on the classic video game franchise of the same name. The sequel is quickly approaching, and with less than two months to go until its April release, Paramount has released a new poster to promote the film.
VIDEO GAMES
Cinema Blend

7 Sonic The Hedgehog Storylines That Need To Be Adapted For The Cinematic Universe

Paramount is ready to go big on the Sonic the Hedgehog universe! We haven’t even seen the theatrical release of Sonic the Hedgehog 2, and already the studio has announced that another sequel and a Knuckles-based TV show are in the works. If these folks are ready to go the full (hedge)hog on this Sega gaming legend, then there’s going to be a need for a deep bench of stories. As luck would have it, I can think of seven games from the Sonic universe that could be adapted, ranging from fun-loving classics to some bad ideas with fantastic promise.
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

'Sonic The Hedgehog 2' Character Posters Give Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles the Spotlight

Get ready, everyone's favorite blue hedgehog is coming back to theaters this spring. In anticipation of Sonic the Hedgehog 2's release on April 8, fans have been treated to three new character posters of everyone's favorite animal heroes. The first poster features the star of the film Sonic the Hedgehog, voiced by Ben Schwartz, with his trademark blue speed lines behind him. The new poster also features the tagline "License 2 Quill", a fun play on words that combines the James Bond tagline of "license to kill" with a reference to Sonic's quills.
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

These new Sonic The Hedgehog 2 movie posters are wonderfully cheesy

Well ahead of Sonic the Hedgehog 2’s theatrical release in April, Paramount teased fans with three new character posters. Sonic the Hedgehog is often seen as the best video game film adaptation ever, so hype over the second movie is already at a fever pitch. It’s not coming out until April 8, 2022, but Paramount probably wants everyone ready to bolt toward theaters on premiere day. Though a specific subset of the fandom clearly has been ready since the announcement that Idris Elba will voice Knuckles the Echidna.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild 2 Release Date, News & Update: Nintendo Unlikely To Drop Sequel In 2022? 'BOTW 2' Reportedly To Be Available On Switch With Several DLCs

Here is everything we know about The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2. Many gamers are thrilled about the upcoming release of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2. Speculations about its release in 2022 have been making rounds for quite some time already. However, Nintendo has remained tight-lipped on the details of the imminent sequel.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Pokemon Legends: Arceus Players Can Get a Free Pokemon From GameStop

Pokemon Legends: Arceus players can pick up a free Pokemon for the game from GameStop. Beginning Feb. 25, participating stores in the US and Canada will be distributing free download codes for a Hisuian Growlithe, one of the new regional forms introduced in Pokemon Legends. This Growlithe is level 26 -- to represent the Pokemon series' 26th anniversary -- and comes alongside 20 Feather Balls, which fly much farther than standard Poke Balls.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Gets in on The Batman Fun With Blue Justice Trailer and Poster

In case you somehow missed it, DC is set to release The Batman movie this week on March 4th. And Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is set to release next month on April 8th. Given that the latter is still on a full-on promotional spree, it should probably come as no surprise that the video game adaptation has taken the opportunity to crack some jokes about DC's Dark Knight via a new trailer and poster in order to introduce its own superhero of a sort: Blue Justice.
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’ Teaser Pokes Fun at 'The Batman' With “Blue Vengeance”

"Seriously, pretending to be Batman?" Oh, you'd best believe it. Poking obvious fun at Warner Bros' upcoming release, the Robert Pattinson starring The Batman, the creators of Sonic The Hedgehog 2 today released a tongue-in-cheek teaser for the video game sequel. The lovable Sonic, voiced by Ben Schwartz, is repositioned as "Blue Vengeance," monologuing in a deep voice evocative of both Christian Bale and Michael Keaton against the backdrop of a bright, white moon. It's about as Batman as you can get without actually sticking the iconic cape and cowl over Sonic's shining blue spines.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

11 best Nintendo Switch games for every kind of player, from Mario Party to Breath of the Wild

The Nintendo Switch was an unlikely success story when it launched back in 2017. It had a very limited catalogue of games but slowly over time that list has become filled with completely unmissable titles.With the follow-up releases of the Switch Lite and the Switch OLED models, there’s never been a better time to explore Nintendo’s rich body of work.Known for it seal of quality (it’s the white and gold sticker you can find on the back of any Switch game) and if you’re buying a first-party title made by Nintendo itself then you’re in for a good time. Metroid,...
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

Nintendo Is Acquiring 'The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild' Collaborator SRD

Nintendo is finally acquiring long-time collaborator Systems Research and Development Co. (SRD) after four decades of partnership. Regularly partaking in the development and programming process for many of Nintendo’s games and consoles, SRD was founded back in 1979 and began working with the Japanese gaming giant during production for the Famicom/NES. Since then, they’ve aided in the development of almost every Nintendo console and hundreds of video game titles, including nearly all The Legend of Zelda installments as well as the latest hit Animal Crossing: New Horizons.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

When Is The 2022 Pokemon Direct?

Pokemon Day is so close, trainers. Everyone at the Game Haus can taste it like a Snorlax gunning for sweets. It also happens that a new Pokemon Direct is in the work for celebrations. This begs the question, when is the 2022 Pokemon Direct? Dive in to catch the date.
VIDEO GAMES

