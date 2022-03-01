ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where To Buy The Air Jordan 6 “UNC”

By Sneaker News
sneakernews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarch 2022 kicks off with one of the year’s most anticipated sneakers, arriving right as the frenzy around college basketball begins to brew. That would be the Air Jordan 6 “UNC”, a sneaker that continues a storied series of University Blue Jordans that have taken the world by storm over...

