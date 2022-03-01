PBR Player Rankings: 2023 Class

The immediate eligibility rules and transfer portal have significantly changed how all 131 FBS college football teams build their roster, and few teams were as active in seeking additions than USC this offseason. New coach Lincoln Riley landed 13 transfers, including star quarterback Caleb Williams and help for a defense looking to take a big step forward under the new staff. In addition to landing a top-25 recruiting class, Arizona coach Jedd Fisch reeled in a solid haul of instant help from the portal, which includes former Washington State signal-caller Jayden de Laura. Arizona State, Oregon and UCLA each added key players through the portal, while Washington and Washington State both potentially added a starting quarterback for '22.

