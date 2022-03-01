ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PBR Player Rankings: 2023 Class

By Brett Harrison
 3 days ago

As we quickly approach the Spring Season, the PBR Nevada staff has updated the 2023 Class Rankings. We continue our coverage of the 2023 class with a Top 75 rankings list that will continue to group with the next update coming at the beginning of Summer. We are eager to continue...

Where Oklahoma State targets rank after updated Top247 for 2023 class

The new Top247 player rankings for the 2023 recruiting class were released by 247Sports on Wednesday, which means plenty of movement for the Oklahoma State targets in the cycle. The Cowboys hold four early commitments in the class, none of which are in the latest Top247. In total, 93 prospects in the 2023 class have received an offer from Oklahoma State, with 42 of those landing inside the updated Top247.
Pac-12 Football: Ranking the Transfer Classes for 2022

The immediate eligibility rules and transfer portal have significantly changed how all 131 FBS college football teams build their roster, and few teams were as active in seeking additions than USC this offseason. New coach Lincoln Riley landed 13 transfers, including star quarterback Caleb Williams and help for a defense looking to take a big step forward under the new staff. In addition to landing a top-25 recruiting class, Arizona coach Jedd Fisch reeled in a solid haul of instant help from the portal, which includes former Washington State signal-caller Jayden de Laura. Arizona State, Oregon and UCLA each added key players through the portal, while Washington and Washington State both potentially added a starting quarterback for '22.
The 10 states with the most players in the updated Top247 rankings

The updated class of 2023 rankings were released by 247Sports on Wednesday, and there was plenty of movement throughout the Top247. It also will revive the decades-long debate of which state has the most talent, which state is underrated when it comes to talent and why so many programs recruit the state of Florida.
College basketball world reacts to Patrick Ewing news

The Georgetown Hoyas have been about as bad as any team in Division 1 this season, currently sitting at a 6-22 on the season amidst an 18 game losing streak for the team. The Hoyas have yet to win a game in the Big East conference this season with an 0-17 conference record just one year after miraculously making the NCAA tournament after winning their conference tournament.
Stanford Soccer Player Katie Meyer's Cause of Death Revealed

Watch: Stanford Soccer Star Katie Meyer Dead at 22. As family and friends mourn Katie Meyer, the star goalkeeper and captain of the Stanford women's soccer team, authorities revealed more information about her cause of death. A spokesperson for the County of Santa Clara said the 22-year-old athlete died of...
Miami legend Edgerrin James facing warrant for his arrest

Edgerrin James, a Miami football legend and NFL Hall of Famer, now has a warrant out for his arrest for not showing up to a scheduled court date in connection with a business dispute arising from One Cigar Lounge in Atlanta. On February 17, Judge Rachel Krause issued a court...
