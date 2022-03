PITCHED TENTS SURROUNDED Milpitas City Hall on a recent night, where advocates for the unhoused staged a campout to address the city’s ongoing homelessness crisis. It was the eve of the City Council’s March 1 meeting, where recommendations were to be heard from the Milpitas homeless task force over an issue riling up the community on both sides. While some elected officials such as Councilmembers Karina Dominguez and Anthony Phan have been looking for ways to resolve homelessness in Milpitas, others like Mayor Rich Tran have threatened to sue the state and Santa Clara County over Project HomeKey proposals.

MILPITAS, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO