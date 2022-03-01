ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monrovia, CA

Reported suicide being investigated by authorities in Monrovia

By Jordan Green
 1 day ago
Monrovia PD. | Courtesy photo / Facebook @MonroviaPoliceDepartment

The City of Monrovia’s police department, along with the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner, has begun investigating a death that occurred in Monrovia early this morning.

The person, who is described as an adult male, was found in the parking lot south of the Monrovia Public Library near West Lime Avenue around 5:21 a.m.

“Early this morning, an incident occurred at the parking lot on Lime Avenue, near the Public Library,” the city tweeted. “Monrovia Police is currently on scene. There is no harm to the community, but the parking lot will remain closed indefinitely. We will provide more information when possible.”

Although an investigation is now underway, the initial response to the death was reported as a likely suicide according to Lt. Daniel Verna of the Monrovia Police Department.

A coroner arrived at the scene at around 7:40 a.m., and the city has yet to announce when the lot will be open to the public.

