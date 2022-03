Surf Reports?

Matt and Cody caught a beautiful cow dolphin while sword fishing last week. Several boats were able to catch some nice mahi while sitting and waiting for a swordfish bite. These fish simply swim up behind the boat to investigate as they are curious creatures. Anything floating attracts mahi. We usually keep one or two spinning rods out of the back of the boat with ballyhoo or a live bait such as a pilchard. March is also the time where we see the most blue marlin here off our coast. We always get a push of mahi which bring blue marlin through our area.

HOBBIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO