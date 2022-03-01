ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buy! Buy! Buy! Take Underdog Michigan State (+4.5) Against Rival Michigan

Cover picture for the articleBuy, Buy, Buy: Michigan State (+4.5) against Michigan. Michigan State (19-9) vs. Michigan (15-12) Moneyline: Michigan State (+160) vs. Michigan (-194) Michigan State (+4.5) vs. Michigan (-4.5) Game Total: 144.5. All NCAA betting lines, odds, and props are...

247Sports

No. 10 Wisconsin stuns No. 8 Purdue, clinches a share of Big Ten title

MADISON, Wis. — Chucky Hepburn hit the bank shot that sent shockwaves through college basketball. With the clock below four seconds, the Wisconsin Badgers freshman point guard took a stepback 3-pointer that clanked high off the glass and through the twine. It gave the No. 10 Badgers a 70-67 victory over No. 8 Purdue that clinched them a share of the Big Ten Conference title, which they can claim outright with a victory over 9-21 Nebraska on Sunday.
MADISON, WI
MLive.com

Michigan mauls Michigan State in rivalry rematch

ANN ARBOR -- One team looked like it was desperate to impress the NCAA Tournament selection committee. The other played as if it already had an invitation locked up. Michigan jumped on Michigan State early, led by double digits most of the way, and won 87-70 Tuesday at Crisler Center to earn a season split in the men’s basketball rivalry.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Iowa forward to miss Monday night game against Northwestern due to injury

Iowa will be without forward Patrick McCaffery for Monday night’s home game against Northwestern. The school announced that McCaffery is dealing with a hip injury and is day-to-day. This season, McCaffery has appeared in 26 games. He averages 10.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists over 25.1 minutes per...
IOWA STATE
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Patrick Ewing news

The Georgetown Hoyas have been about as bad as any team in Division 1 this season, currently sitting at a 6-22 on the season amidst an 18 game losing streak for the team. The Hoyas have yet to win a game in the Big East conference this season with an 0-17 conference record just one year after miraculously making the NCAA tournament after winning their conference tournament.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NESN

Buy! Buy! Buy! LSU vs. Arkansas to go Under (143)

LSU Tigers (20-9) vs. #14 Arkansas Razorbacks (23-6) Date: 03/02/2022. Moneyline: LSU (+190) vs. Arkansas (-235) LSU (+5.5) vs. Arkansas (-5.5) All NCAA betting lines, odds, and props are courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. LSU vs. Arkansas News and Notes. LSU has lost two of its previous three games but is...
SPORTS
TMZ.com

Stanford Women's Soccer Star Katie Meyer Dead At 22

Stanford women's soccer star Katie Meyer -- a Cardinal goalkeeper and a team captain -- has tragically died, the school announced Tuesday. She was only 22 years old. No cause of death was revealed. "Please join us in offering our deepest condolences to her parents and sisters," university officials said...
SOCCER
fadeawayworld.net

Reggie Miller Opens Up On His Rivalry With Michael Jordan: "We Wanted To Be The Team To Retire Michael Jordan. And That Seven-Game Epic Conference Finals, We Poured Everything Out."

The legendary Chicago Bulls of the 90s had to face difficult rivals on their way to six championships. At the start of that magical decade, they finally got past the Detroit Pistons before taking on the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1991 Finals. After that, they engaged in big rivalries...
NBA
247Sports

How To Watch: Penn State basketball at No. 20 Illinois

With only two games left in the regular season, Penn State finally gets its first look at No. 20 Illinois Thursday. The matchup at State Farm Center in Champaign is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Eastern and can be seen on FS1. First-year coach Micah Shrewsberry’s Nittany Lions are...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
247Sports

Rutgers captures road win against Indiana

Rutgers took to the road for the final time of the regular season in a tightly-contested game against Indiana. There was a lot of back and forth in a game that went down to the wire as the Scarlet Knights broke a tie with two seconds left with a Ron Harper Jr. three-pointer to down the Hoosiers by a final of 66-63. The win pushes Rutgers to 17-12 and 11-8 in Big Ten play. It also bolsters the Scarlet Knights' NCAA Tournament resume and here's a look at how it went down.
INDIANA STATE
#Michigan Michigan State#Fanduel Sportsbook#Michigan News#Spartans#Wolverines#Ats#Purdue#Sportsgrid
Ledger-Enquirer

Upset-Minded Penn State Turns Toward Illinois

Penn State has accomplished plenty under first-year coach Micah Shrewsberry, taking a patchwork roster of veterans and transfers on an occasionally impressive tour of the Big Ten. But if the Lions' season ends after the Big Ten tournament, their road record largely will be the reason. Penn State closes the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

Iowa vs. Northwestern: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

The Northwestern Wildcats are 1-7 against the #24 Iowa Hawkeyes since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Monday. Northwestern and the Hawkeyes will face off in a Big Ten battle at 8 p.m. ET at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Iowa should still be riding high after a victory, while Northwestern will be looking to get back in the win column.
IOWA CITY, IA
The Spun

Former 5-Star WR Reportedly Arrested, Suspended By CFB Program

Update: Demond Demas’ lawyer, Tony Buzbee, has released a statement on what happened earlier this week. Earlier: Texas A&M wide receiver Demond Demas has been suspended for an alleged off-field incident that led to his arrest earlier this week. “Demond Demas has been suspended by the University. Athletics is...
COLLEGE SPORTS
College Football News

Illinois vs Penn State Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Illinois vs Penn State prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Thursday, March 3. Record: Illinois (20-8), Penn State (12-14) – Sign up and live stream college basketball on ESPN+. – Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now. – All of the CFN Fearless Predictions. Illinois vs Penn...
KETV.com

Creighton BlueJays knock off No. 18 Connecticut Huskies

OMAHA, Neb. — It was a loud one Wednesday Night at CHI Health Center for Dollar Beer Night. The Creighton Bluejays hosted the No. 18 Connecticut Huskies. It was a huge first half for Jay freshman Arthur Kaluma posting 15 points that helped the Jays secure a 34-24 lead heading into halftime. He would end with 15 points.
OMAHA, NE
ClutchPoints

College Basketball Odds: Purdue vs. Wisconsin prediction, odds, pick, and more – 3/1/2022

The Purdue Boilermakers are set to face the Wisconsin Badgers. Check out our college basketball odds series, which includes our Purdue Wisconsin prediction, odds, and pick. The Purdue Boilermakers have not had a bad season. They are in line to get a top-three seed in the NCAA Tournament, as college basketball odds analysts know. Yet, this season has not been everything the Boilermakers wanted it to be. Remember: This team was No. 1 in the polls for the first time in school history in December, and it promptly lost at Rutgers. Purdue very nearly lost to North Carolina State, which is not a very good team, before escaping the Wolfpack in overtime. Purdue beat Maryland by one point at home. This team has not been the dominant force its fans hoped it would be. That’s part of the calculus when thinking about a Purdue Wisconsin prediction.
COLLEGE SPORTS

