Buy! Buy! Buy! Take Underdog Michigan State (+4.5) Against Rival Michigan

The Purdue Boilermakers are set to face the Wisconsin Badgers. Check out our college basketball odds series, which includes our Purdue Wisconsin prediction, odds, and pick. The Purdue Boilermakers have not had a bad season. They are in line to get a top-three seed in the NCAA Tournament, as college basketball odds analysts know. Yet, this season has not been everything the Boilermakers wanted it to be. Remember: This team was No. 1 in the polls for the first time in school history in December, and it promptly lost at Rutgers. Purdue very nearly lost to North Carolina State, which is not a very good team, before escaping the Wolfpack in overtime. Purdue beat Maryland by one point at home. This team has not been the dominant force its fans hoped it would be. That’s part of the calculus when thinking about a Purdue Wisconsin prediction.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO