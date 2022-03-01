ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Express, Boeing share losses lead Dow's 600-point drop

By MarketWatch Automation
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 6 days ago

Shares of American Express and Boeing are trading lower Tuesday afternoon, propelling the Dow Jones Industrial Average selloff. The Dow

DJIA,

+0.12%

was most recently trading 604 points lower (-1.8%), as shares of American Express

AXP,

+0.03%

and Boeing

BA,

-2.89%

have contributed to the index's intraday decline. American Express's shares have dropped $15.22, or 7.8%, while those of Boeing are down $11.13 (5.4%), combining for a roughly 174-point drag on the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the decline include JPMorgan Chase

JPM,

-0.22%

, Nike

NKE,

-0.15%

, and Dow Inc.

DOW,

+0.10%

. A $1 move in any of the Dow's 30 components results in a 6.59-point swing.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.

STOCKS
