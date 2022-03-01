Boys Soccer open up season with Indian Land

The Freedom girls soccer team opened its season in fine fashion late Monday, scoring a 6-2 nonconference road win over crosstown rival Patton to start things off. The Lady Patriots (1-0) retook the lead, 3-2, late in the first half on a goal by Keyla Perez Rodriguez off an assist by Yurani Regino, then erased any doubt with a trio of second-half scores.
The road to the South Dakota Amateur Hockey Association girls championship will run through Aberdeen this weekend. The Cougars (14-4) earned the third seed and will face off with Oahe (4-9-3) this morning. Earlier this season, the two teams met twice with the Cougars winning the games by scores of 7-2 and 2-1.
The McMullen County Cowgirls (32-6, 10-0) left it all on the line in their regional semifinal loss to Neches Friday night in Del Valle. The Cowgirls punched their ticket to the regional tournament after defeating Rock Springs 43-37 Tuesday to win the regional quarterfinal championship for the first time in 30 years.
THE WOODLANDS — The Woodlands Christian Academy senior forward Chanse Perkins is heading to his third straight TAPPS Final Four later this week. After being a big part of the two previous state championships for the Warriors, does it get old having this opportunity once again?. The 6-foot-5 forward...
Beating a team three times in a season can be difficult when it comes to the 1A state tournament, but the Manila Mustangs pulled it off against region rival Tabiona in a 52-38 encounter Friday afternoon. “We just feel fortunate we ended up on the right side,” said Mike Hughes,...
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -On the opening night of the postseason for high school boys basketball, Newman Catholic and Merrill are among the victors. The Cardinals backed up their #1 seed in their Division 5 regional with a 77-30 win over #16 seed Tri-County. Junior Isaac Seidel hit the 1,000 point mark for his career midway through the second half. Newman will host Pacelli at home on Friday night.
A former WWE tag team seems to be doing really well in a new promotion. Formerly known as the Bille Kay and Peyton Royce of The IIconics in WWE, Jessie McKay and Cassie Lee have become the top women's tag team in Impact Wrestling. The two joined the company last year after being cut from WWE shortly after WrestleMania 37 in April last year.
BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP – The improbable and remarkable postseason run of the Mainland Regional High School boys basketball team ended Thursday night. Maurice Crump scored 23 points and Amar Lane blocked six shots to propel third-seeded Burlington Township to a 55-49 win over sixth-seeded Mainland in a South Jersey Group III quarterfinal.
Justin Torres had a hat trick for the East Hall boys in a 5-0 win against Madison County on Tuesday at Vikings Stadium. Angel Perez scored twice for the Vikings, including the first strike in the 38th minute of the match. Up next, East Hall visits Jefferson at Memorial Stadium.
LITTLE CYPRESS – The LC-M Lady Bear Soccer took on a solid Lady Raider team Tuesday night at Bear Stadium and came up short 7-0. Offensively, the Lady Bears kept Lumberton on their toes all night and had many shots on goal but couldn’t find the back of the net.
Last season the South Grand Prairie Lady Warriors made history when they became the first team from the school to reach the state semifinals. But if this year’s return trip to that level seems a little different, that’s because it is. This year they will play their semifinal game against Humble Summer Creek in San Antonio – where those games are usually played.
Here’s a roundup of high school playoff action on Thursday, March 3. Girls basketball Class 3A Stephen Decatur 49, Crofton 46: Vanessa Carmichael scored 10 of her team-high 16 points in the fourth quarter, but the Cardinals were unable to claw back in the Class 3A East Region II final against the Seahawks. Cora Shafer was limited to 13 points after posting 27 two nights ago for Crofton, which ...
