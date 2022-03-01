ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo expected to undergo shoulder surgery

By Alyssa Barbieri
 6 days ago
Jimmy Garoppolo’s time in San Francisco is coming to an end, but he has one stop to make before finding a new team.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Garoppolo is expected to undergo shoulder surgery that would sideline him until the summer. Garoppolo injured his shoulder in the 49ers’ playoff win against the Cowboys, but he rode it out during San Francisco’s final two playoff games. He also injured his right thumb, which is not expected to require surgery.

Not that Garoppolo’s surgery will have any impact on his impending future. Schefter reported that Garoppolo is still likely to be traded before the start of the new league year.

While Garoppolo will be limited this offseason, he’s still garnered “significant interest” from multiple teams, per Schefter. He noted that estimates indicate Garoppolo could resume throwing before July 4.

Meanwhile, the 49ers will move forward with quarterback Trey Lance, last year’s third overall pick. Lance didn’t play much as a rookie, aside from some designed plays and filling in for an injured Garoppolo.

Lance appeared in six games, including two starts. He completed 41 of 71 passes for 603 yards and five touchdowns. He also had 38 rushes for 168 yards and a score.

News: Cowboys restructure Prescott, NFL sets cap figure, what's next for Kearse?

It’s down to the wire now. The Cowboys will need to start putting pieces into place, even though each one is subject to change at a moment’s notice based on all the others. The league has announced the official salary cap number for 2022, which determines actual dollar figures for franchise tagged players. Now Dallas knows how much it will cost to use the tag on Dalton Schultz, as is speculated. That makes Randy Gregory’s return dependent on a new deal. That becomes more important if DeMarcus Lawrence is cut. The Cowboys do suddenly have more money to work with, perhaps for players like Jayron Kearse, as they’ve reworked Dak Prescott’s deal. But additional funds still may not save Amari Cooper’s spot on the roster. And if Cooper leaves, retaining Michael Gallup becomes an even higher priority. It’s all connected.
NFL
