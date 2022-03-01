49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo expected to undergo shoulder surgery

Jimmy Garoppolo’s time in San Francisco is coming to an end, but he has one stop to make before finding a new team.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Garoppolo is expected to undergo shoulder surgery that would sideline him until the summer. Garoppolo injured his shoulder in the 49ers’ playoff win against the Cowboys, but he rode it out during San Francisco’s final two playoff games. He also injured his right thumb, which is not expected to require surgery.

Not that Garoppolo’s surgery will have any impact on his impending future. Schefter reported that Garoppolo is still likely to be traded before the start of the new league year.

While Garoppolo will be limited this offseason, he’s still garnered “significant interest” from multiple teams, per Schefter. He noted that estimates indicate Garoppolo could resume throwing before July 4.

Meanwhile, the 49ers will move forward with quarterback Trey Lance, last year’s third overall pick. Lance didn’t play much as a rookie, aside from some designed plays and filling in for an injured Garoppolo.

Lance appeared in six games, including two starts. He completed 41 of 71 passes for 603 yards and five touchdowns. He also had 38 rushes for 168 yards and a score.