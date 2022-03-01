PM Prep-Segue

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HOLLYWOOD HALTS RELEASES IN RUSSIA, INCLUDING ‘THE BATMAN’. NEW YORK (AP) - Warner Bros. is halting the release of “The Batman” in Russia, just days before it was to open in theaters there, as Hollywood moved to cease distribution plans following the invasion of Ukraine. Warner Bros. the Walt Disney Co....

The Guardian

Putin’s Hollywood pals – the stars who snuggled up to the Russian dictator

From Leonardo DiCaprio to Steven Seagal, Tinseltown’s biggest names were once happy to hang out with the invading president. Are they all now cringing? Not entirely. It was one of those surreal moments when light entertainment mugs history. Vladimir Putin crooned the song Blueberry Hill at a children’s charity benefit in St Petersburg in 2010, as a crowd of celebrities – including Sharon Stone, Kevin Costner, Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn, Gérard Depardieu, Vincent Cassel and Monica Bellucci – clapped along like they were in kindergarten. When the politician reeled off the opening line – “I found my thrill” – thoughts of the Georgian invasion or the poisoning of Alexander Litvinenko didn’t seem to be urgently popping into anyone’s head. Knowing what we know now, the spectacle plays more like Dr Evil’s rendition of Just the Two of Us – but far less funny. In 2022, after Putin’s ruthless assault on Ukraine, the guests present that day must feel very naive, perhaps even ashamed – but they are not the only western celebs who cosied up to Putin. In defence of this bunch, they had been booked to appear by Samuel Aroutiounian, a New Yorker who specialised in bringing Hollywood talent to Russia and later said that he had been unaware Putin would be appearing.
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

What does the Z mean on Russian tanks? The mysterious symbol explained

Mysterious symbols were painted on tanks ahead of Russia's attack on Ukraine – sparking several chilling theories as to why they are there.Experts have suggested that such markings are generally painted on vehicles before combat to avoid the opposition imitating the symbols. There have since been variations of the symbols, with 'Z' inside a triangle.Professor Michael Clarke, former director of the defence think tank RUSI, told the outlet: "Often these symbols will be location based - they will be communicating where a unit is heading. If they were only to mark the vehicles as being Russian, you could just use...
MILITARY
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: The pick is in

KETANJI BROWN JACKSON will be nominated to succeed retiring Supreme Court Justice STEPHEN BREYER. If confirmed, she will be the first Black woman to sit on the high court. In a message posted on Twitter, President JOE BIDEN called Jackson “one of our nation’s brightest legal minds” and he said she “will be an exceptional Justice,” per Josh Gerstein.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Distractify

YouTube Star Lil Bo Weep Is Dead at 22, and Fans Are Shocked at the News

Another young internet star has died tragically young. News recently broke that YouTube star Lil Bo Weep had died at the age of 22, and many fans were shocked and dismayed by the news. Lil Bo Weep first began releasing music that she had produced on SoundCloud in 2015, when she was just 15. Now, her father has announced her death on Facebook, leaving many to wonder what happened to her.
MUSIC
The Independent

Lorraine: Viewers criticise talk show host for ‘awkward’ segue from Ukraine crisis to Avril Lavigne interview

Viewers have criticised talk show host Lorraine Kelly for her “awkward” segue from a segment about Ukraine to an interview with Avril Lavigne.In Thursday’s instalment of Lorraine (24 February), Kelly abruptly cut from a news segment about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to an interview with “Sk8er Boi” singer Lavigne.As ITV reporter Richard Gaisford concluded his report on Eastern Europe, the show went back to Kelly in the studio.“Richard, thank you. Stay safe. It is David and Goliath and we just hope Goliath isn’t going to win this time,” she said. “There’s going to be more throughout the morning from...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Are Leaving the US

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are headed back to their roots across the pond. According to the Mirror, Ozzy and Sharon are leaving Los Angeles in order to move back to the United Kingdom. During an interview with the publication, Ozzy explained that they were making the move because of the increasing tax rates that they would face if they continue to reside in California.
MUSIC
Popculture

'DWTS' Pros Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd Reportedly Worried for Son During Ukraine Invasion

Dancing With the Stars Pros Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy reportedly have some worries when it comes to handling a tough conversation with their son 5-year-old son, Shai. As Chmerkovskiy returns back to the United States from Ukraine following Russia's invasion, the family is overjoyed to have the dad back home but sources say the parents are struggling finding the words to explain his absence.
THEATER & DANCE
CinemaBlend

Tyler Perry Talks Always Being Told Movies With Black Stars Won't Do Well Worldwide As New Madea Movie Hits Milestone

Tyler Perry’s beloved character Madea is back and the statistics are in: a lot of people watched her return. A Madea Homecoming debuted on Netflix last week and quickly became the No. 1 movie on the streamer, not only in the United States but in numerous countries around the world. As Perry celebrates the milestone, he’s reflecting on how the success of the movie opposes the messages the industry initially told him about the viability of his films.
MOVIES
Deadline

Laurel Goodwin Dies: Elvis Presley Co-Star, Last Surviving Cast Member Of ‘Star Trek’ Pilot, Was 79

Click here to read the full article. Laurel Goodwin, an actor who made her movie debut at age 19 opposite Elvis Presley in the 1962 feature Girls! Girls! Girls! and four years later played a crew member in the original, failed Star Trek pilot starring Jeffery Hunter, died February 25. She was 79. Her death was announced by her sister Maureen Scott. A cause was not disclosed. Born in Wichita, Kansas, and relocating to California with her family during World War II, Goodwin studied drama at San Francisco State University and was soon signed to a contract with Paramount Pictures. She debuted...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Canceled CBS Series Lands Premiere Date at New Network

All Rise, a CBS series that was previously canceled at the network, is coming back on a new channel and it has a tentative premiere date for the upcoming third season. According to Entertainment Tonight, All Rise Season 3 will land at the OWN network in June, with 20 all-new episodes. OWN will also re-air Seasons 1 and 2 of All Rise, ahead of the Season 3 debut. The first two seasons are currently streaming on Hulu and HBO Max, with Season 3 scheduled to become available on the streaming outlets at a later date following its broadcast debut.
TV SERIES

