Jamaal Jarrett Talks Georgia, What is Next for Him

By Brooks Austin
 6 days ago
Georgia's defense played at historic levels in 2021 on their way to a national title, but it didn't come without a tremendous amount of talent on the roster — so much so that Georgia is set to break records in the upcoming draft.

One of the key components of that historic defense was nose tackle Jordan Davis who crept his way into the Heisman discussion at a point this season. He's off to the NFL and is one of the four defensive players projected to be a first-round selection

Georgia signed potential replacements in Bear Alexander and Shone Washington in the 2022 class, but they aren't done, pursuing yet another mountain of a man in Jamall Jarrett.

Jarrett is a 6'5, 339 pound, 16-year old defensive tackle that draws comparisons to Jordan Davis. A freakishly athletic monstrous presence that demands attention, both in a room and from opposing offensive line units.

Dawgs Daily caught up with the big man moments before he flashed at the Under Armour Event in Atlanta on Sunday.

On the schools that have been showing him some attention as of late:

"Arkansas, Auburn, UCF, Clemson is starting to show.a lot of interest, North Carolina A&T."

Jarrett was one of many young prospects on campus during the National Championship Parade back in January:

"Coach Tray Scott and Coach Kirby Smart. It was awesome, the fans showed love, their was 97 thousand people their, coaches showed love. I got to talk to Jordan Davis for about ten minutes, I took some pictures, it was pretty good."

Jarrett will have a busy March on the way to a summer that is projected to see this recruitment take off in quite a fashion. Following the Under Armour event, expect to see Jarrett rocket up boards and rankings alike.

"March 5th Tennessee, March 25th Georgia, Clemson is to be determined in April."

