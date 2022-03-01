ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Ezike to step down as IDPH director

By Gretchen Teske
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j2lWB_0eSgaSXX00

CHICAGO, Ill. (WMBD) — After leading Illinois through a deadly pandemic, Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike is stepping down.

Gov. JB Pritzker made the announcement during a press conference on Tuesday. Pritzker went on to say she attended 161 press conferences with him and was a, “beacon of stability for millions during a time of tremendous uncertainty.”

Her last day will be March 14.

“She will go down in the history books as a woman who changed our lives for the better. She saved many, many lives,” he said.

The day was then officially declared Dr. Ngozi Ezike Day.

Speaking about her choice to step down, Ezike was emotional as she reflected on her time at IDPH. Since January 2019, she has served as the director after being hand-picked by Pritzker himself.

Ezike said she had no idea what she was getting into when she took the job as the full force of the pandemic was unknown, but she was dedicated to doing what was necessary to keep residents safe.

“I cannot say enough to Gov. Pritzker for the honor and privilege that you have afforded me. This incredible opportunity has been the pinnacle of my career thus far,” she said.

She went on to praise the team she worked alongside at IDPH, saying they all leaned on each other for support during the pandemic.

“Being a half-full kind of gal, I am focusing on all the positive actions of so many private citizens and so many private stakeholders who have helped us get through these tough times,” she said.

Ezike then spoke directly to her family and promised to spend more time with them following her departure from IDPH.

Amaal Tokars, the assistant director at IDPH will take over in the interim while a replacement for Ezike is sought.

Ezike is a board-certified internist and pediatrician who previously worked for healthcare systems in Cook County.

She graduated from Harvard University, the University of California, the San Diego School of Medicine, and is a Certified Correctional Health Professional and Diplomat of both the American Board of Internal Medicine and the American Board of Pediatrics.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WGN Radio

Filing Day 2022: The biggest topics candidates addressed

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Hundreds of Illinois political candidates lined up Monday morning in front of the Illinois State Board of Elections, which is a sign filing period has started in Illinois. Illinois Governor’s Race One of the most talked-about races this year is for governor. WMBD spoke exclusively with incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D-Illinois) […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN Radio

How Ukrainian physicians in Chicago are helping their home country

Dr. Vitaliy Poylin, colorectal surgeon at Northwestern Memorial Hospital who came to the United States from Ukraine in 1993, joins John to talk about why his family moved from Ukraine to the United States, the similarities between Chicago and Kyiv, what he’s seeing from his friends who still live in Ukraine, how many civilians and […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Sports
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Chicago, IL
Sports
Chicago, IL
Health
WGN Radio

Illinois bill would eliminate standardized testing for young students

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois House passed legislation that would prohibit standardized testing for students Pre-K through Second Grade. The bill was introduced following an Illinois State Board of Education proposal that would add the grades to the state’s standardized testing system. House Bill 5285, otherwise known as the “Too Young to Test Act”, […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WGN Radio

Trial lawyer discusses the Michael Madigan case

Attorney Michael Leonard joins ‘Let’s Get Legal” to talk about the indictment of Michael Madigan, the former speaker of the Illinois House. Michael Leonard talks about allegations in the case and potential jurors for the trial. For more information, visit leonardtriallawyers.com or call (312) 815-6572
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stepping Down#Idph#Harvard University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WGN Radio

Breaking down Mike Madigan’s indictment

WGN Radio’s Karen Conti is joined by one of the most prominent criminal defense attorneys in Chicago, Steven Greenberg, to discuss the indictment of former House Speaker, Mike Madigan. They broke down the individual charges brought upon Madigan, the tax reduction business as a whole, and more!
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

Is daylight saving worth it? This sleep expert says it should come to an end

Dr. Kathy Sexton-Radek, Professor at Elmhurst University and a consultant for the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, joined Chicago’s Afternoon News with Lisa Dent to talk about why sleep experts are saying that daylight saving time should end. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
996K+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy