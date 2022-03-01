Red-White Spring Game set for BTN broadcast, 1 p.m. start on April 9

Nebraska football fans fill the stadium for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic as the Huskers hosts a team scrimmage during the Red-White Spring game on May 1, 2021, at Memorial Stadium. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo

Most of the details for Nebraska's Red-White Spring Game were already set.

Now there's a start time, too.

The annual scrimmage at Memorial Stadium will start at 1 p.m. on April 9 and is slated for live broadcast on BTN, NU announced Tuesday.

The game will mark the end of Nebraska's 15-practice spring football session, which began Monday. NU is essentially practicing three times per week until the spring game, with a week off from March 12-19 for UNL's spring break.

As of late last week, NU had sold about 37,000 tickets for the spring game. In 2021, attendance was limited due to COVID-19 restrictions and in 2020 it didn't happen at all because the Big Ten had suspended all athletics activities.

Tickets for the scrimmage can be purchased at Huskers.com/tickets. They cost $10 for adults and $1 for eight-graders and younger. Tickets purchased at the gate on April 9 are $20.

After the Red-White Spring Game airs on BTN, the network will show the Husker baseball game against Rutgers at 3:15 p.m.