Behrend tennis team splits matches at Westwood Racquet Club
The Daily Collegian
3 days ago
The Penn State Behrend men’s tennis team split a pair of nonconference matches, defeating Alfred State but losing to Westminster. The college’s basketball, baseball, volleyball, bowling, water polo and wrestling teams also were in action last week. Here are the scores and highlights:. Men’s basketball. Medaille...
Penn State Behrend’s dance team is taking part in an annual tradition that raises millions of dollars for a good cause. On Thursday, Feb. 17, the team arrived at Penn State’s main campus to take part in the THON dance. The 46-hour, non-stop dance featuring hundreds of students kicks off on Friday, Feb. 18. THON […]
The Morgan Academy girls and boys tennis teams cobbled together a strong showing in the Playing for the Crown Tournament Saturday and Sunday at Pelham Racquet Club in Pelham. Morgan’s girls took home the overall tournament championship, while the boys finished as overall tournament runners-up. Baxter Stinson, head coach...
On the air: Video livestream: TribHSSN.TribLive.com. WPIAL titles: Aquinas Academy 0; Bishop Canevin 5 (2013, ‘16, ‘17, ‘18, ‘20) No., Name, Ht., Cl., Pos. Notable: Aquinas Academy rolled through the early rounds of the WPIAL playoffs, defeating No. 5 Monessen, 60-37, in the quarterfinals and No. 9 St. Joseph, 42-29, in the semifinals. … The Crusaders are making their first trip to the WPIAL finals after reaching the semifinals last year as the No. 4 seed. They lost to champion Rochester, 75-34. … Aquinas features a senior-heavy lineup. Forward Elizabeth Russell and guard Laura Richthammer combined for 27 points in the semifinals. Senior guard Elizabeth Hardy had 21 points in the quarterfinals. And senior forward Emilia Kartsonas tallied 15 against Monessen. … Aquinas, which started the season 3-4, took first in Section 3 at 8-0 and has won eight of its past nine games.
Georgetown is having one of its worst seasons in program history this year, but the terrible results are not going to cost head coach Patrick Ewing his job. Georgetown announced in a statement on Wednesday that Ewing will return as the team’s coach for the 2022-23 season. The Hoyas say they are committed to Ewing and will work with him to make the necessary changes to get the program back on a winning path.
On Wednesday, The Sports Junkies on 106.7 The Fan reported Maryland is “heavily pursuing” Rick Pitino to be the program’s next head coach. In fact, he’s the Terrapins’ “top choice” according to the report. However, Pitino shot down the speculation on Thursday morning...
The Georgetown Hoyas have been about as bad as any team in Division 1 this season, currently sitting at a 6-22 on the season amidst an 18 game losing streak for the team. The Hoyas have yet to win a game in the Big East conference this season with an 0-17 conference record just one year after miraculously making the NCAA tournament after winning their conference tournament.
Watch: Stanford Soccer Star Katie Meyer Dead at 22. As family and friends mourn Katie Meyer, the star goalkeeper and captain of the Stanford women's soccer team, authorities revealed more information about her cause of death. A spokesperson for the County of Santa Clara said the 22-year-old athlete died of...
LAKELAND — The Bradford Tornadoes' boys basketball team will look to do something that's never been done in the school's history on Friday night: win a basketball state championship.
Bradford and the Paxton Bobcats will tip off from the RP Funding Center on Friday at 7 p.m. in an already-historic feat for the Tornadoes, who have never appeared in a state title game.
...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — It will be a busy weekend at the Greater Columbus Convention Center with the the Arnold Sports Festival underway. The Arnold Expo opened on Friday, for the first time since 2019, in the convention center’s main hall.An official said there are approximately 800 booths at this year’s expo. “It’s so awesome […]
