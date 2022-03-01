ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Behrend tennis team splits matches at Westwood Racquet Club

The Daily Collegian
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Penn State Behrend men’s tennis team split a pair of nonconference matches, defeating Alfred State but losing to Westminster. The college’s basketball, baseball, volleyball, bowling, water polo and wrestling teams also were in action last week. Here are the scores and highlights:. Men’s basketball. Medaille...

www.psu.edu

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Penn State Behrend dance team gears up for THON

Penn State Behrend’s dance team is taking part in an annual tradition that raises millions of dollars for a good cause. On Thursday, Feb. 17, the team arrived at Penn State’s main campus to take part in the THON dance. The 46-hour, non-stop dance featuring hundreds of students kicks off on Friday, Feb. 18. THON […]
ERIE, PA
Selam Times-Journal

Morgan Academy tennis team split at Playing for the Crown tourney

The Morgan Academy girls and boys tennis teams cobbled together a strong showing in the Playing for the Crown Tournament Saturday and Sunday at Pelham Racquet Club in Pelham. Morgan’s girls took home the overall tournament championship, while the boys finished as overall tournament runners-up. Baxter Stinson, head coach...
SELMA, AL
Tribune-Review

2022 WPIAL Class A girls basketball championship breakdown: Aquinas Academy vs. Bishop Canevin

On the air: Video livestream: TribHSSN.TribLive.com. WPIAL titles: Aquinas Academy 0; Bishop Canevin 5 (2013, ‘16, ‘17, ‘18, ‘20) No., Name, Ht., Cl., Pos. Notable: Aquinas Academy rolled through the early rounds of the WPIAL playoffs, defeating No. 5 Monessen, 60-37, in the quarterfinals and No. 9 St. Joseph, 42-29, in the semifinals. … The Crusaders are making their first trip to the WPIAL finals after reaching the semifinals last year as the No. 4 seed. They lost to champion Rochester, 75-34. … Aquinas features a senior-heavy lineup. Forward Elizabeth Russell and guard Laura Richthammer combined for 27 points in the semifinals. Senior guard Elizabeth Hardy had 21 points in the quarterfinals. And senior forward Emilia Kartsonas tallied 15 against Monessen. … Aquinas, which started the season 3-4, took first in Section 3 at 8-0 and has won eight of its past nine games.
GREENSBURG, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Georgetown makes decision on Patrick Ewing’s future

Georgetown is having one of its worst seasons in program history this year, but the terrible results are not going to cost head coach Patrick Ewing his job. Georgetown announced in a statement on Wednesday that Ewing will return as the team’s coach for the 2022-23 season. The Hoyas say they are committed to Ewing and will work with him to make the necessary changes to get the program back on a winning path.
GEORGETOWN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
California State
The Spun

Rick Pitino Announces Decision On Maryland: Fans React

On Wednesday, The Sports Junkies on 106.7 The Fan reported Maryland is “heavily pursuing” Rick Pitino to be the program’s next head coach. In fact, he’s the Terrapins’ “top choice” according to the report. However, Pitino shot down the speculation on Thursday morning...
COLLEGE SPORTS
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Patrick Ewing news

The Georgetown Hoyas have been about as bad as any team in Division 1 this season, currently sitting at a 6-22 on the season amidst an 18 game losing streak for the team. The Hoyas have yet to win a game in the Big East conference this season with an 0-17 conference record just one year after miraculously making the NCAA tournament after winning their conference tournament.
COLLEGE SPORTS
E! News

Stanford Soccer Player Katie Meyer's Cause of Death Revealed

Watch: Stanford Soccer Star Katie Meyer Dead at 22. As family and friends mourn Katie Meyer, the star goalkeeper and captain of the Stanford women's soccer team, authorities revealed more information about her cause of death. A spokesperson for the County of Santa Clara said the 22-year-old athlete died of...
SOCCER
The Gainesville Sun

Boys basketball: Follow along as Bradford plays for its first championship in history

LAKELAND — The Bradford Tornadoes' boys basketball team will look to do something that's never been done in the school's history on Friday night: win a basketball state championship.  Bradford and the Paxton Bobcats will tip off from the RP Funding Center on Friday at 7 p.m. in an already-historic feat for the Tornadoes, who have never appeared in a state title game.  ...
LAKELAND, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racquet#Penn State#College#Westwood Racquet Club#Lions#Pitt Greensburg 80#Amcc#Chase Palmer#Behrend 816
NBC4 Columbus

Expo at the Arnold Sports Festival featured 800 booths

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — It will be a busy weekend at the Greater Columbus Convention Center with the the Arnold Sports Festival underway. The Arnold Expo opened on Friday, for the first time since 2019, in the convention center’s main hall.An official said there are approximately 800 booths at this year’s expo. “It’s so awesome […]
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy