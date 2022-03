A new update to Buy Now, Pay Later purchasing means it could affect your credit rating. Back in December, I did a story all about how Buy Now, Pay Later works. Basically, these apps let you break up the large payment of something into smaller ones. The benefit of it is that you get to walk out of the store with an item while only paying a small amount, and you can use this form of credit if you have bad or no credit at all.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 4 DAYS AGO