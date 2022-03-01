White Oak Commercial Finance Provides $7MM A/R Facility to Technology-Focused Staffing Company

Cicero Salles has been named the White Oak Planning Manager, county officials announced yesterday. Salles, who County Executive Marc Elrich appointed, will serve as the County Executive’s representative for the White Oak Science Gateway (WOSG) Master Area and other East County development efforts, including the US29 Corridor, according to the announcement. Salles previously served as Chief of Traffic Studies for Prince George’s County Department of Transportation, where he was responsible for traffic engineering and safety studies. He also previously served at the Sao Paulo Transportation Regulatory Agency in Brazil, where he oversaw various highway concessions contracts. According to the county, Salles was also a planning commissioner for the City of Rockville during the planning and approval of the Rockville Town Center Master Plan.
