ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

White Oak Commercial Finance Provides $7MM A/R Facility to Technology-Focused Staffing Company

By Michael A. Toglia
abladvisor.com
 6 days ago

White Oak Commercial Finance provided a $7 million factoring facility to a technology-focused staffing firm specialized in automating and streamlining temporary...

www.abladvisor.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seekingalpha.com

Quisitive Technology Solutions appoints finance chief

Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCPK:QUISF) appointed Scott Meriwether as CFO and Corporate Secretary of the company, effective immediately. ‎. Mr. Meriwether succeeds Michael Murphy, who has served as CFO and Corporate Secretary since August 2019. Mr. Meriwether comes with more than 15 years of senior leadership experience, having most recently served...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

TuSimple Paves The Way For Its Truck Technology Commercialization

TuSimple announced that co-founder and CTO Hou Xiaodi will take over as the company’s chairman and CEO. TuSimple Holdings Inc. (TSP) is saying two major new developments are paving the way for the long-awaited commercialization of its autonomous truck driving technology. But investors don't seem to see it that way.
ECONOMY
Seeking Alpha

Remote Technology Staffing And Analytics For Business: Mastech Digital

Mastech supports businesses and organizations of all sizes with remote IT staffing and consulting. Mastech Digital (MHH) is an international provider of Information Technology [IT] staffing and digital transformation services focused on solving the digital/online challenges of businesses of all shapes and sizes. Its IT staffing solutions encompass both digital and legacy technologies while its digital transformation services include Salesforce.com, SAP HANA and digital learning services. The company is headquartered in Pittsburgh, with offices in the U.S. and India.
BUSINESS
Next Avenue

A New Entrepreneur Focuses on Staffing Plans

As Patricia Wynn’s lifestyle business grows, it’s time for her to consider hiring employees and building an infrastructure. Editor’s note: In this series, Next Avenue will follow Patricia Wynn as she embarks on becoming an entrepreneur with her North Carolina lifestyle assistant business. Future installments will note her progress, with advice for her and for other midlife entrepreneurs.
SMALL BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jacksonville Daily Record

Health care consulting and IT staffing company iMethods building-out in Southpoint

Jacksonville-based iMethods, led by Clinton Drawdy and Chad Perce, is renovating the 17,244-square-foot Southpoint office building the company leaders bought in November. The health care consulting and IT staffing company is remodeling the building at 4230 Southpoint Parkway S., a former credit union, at a construction job cost of $549,000.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Seekingalpha.com

Horizon Technology Finance declares $0.10 dividend

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) declares $0.10/share monthly dividend, in line with previous. Payable April 14; for shareholders of record March 18; ex-div March 17. Payable May 16; for shareholders of record April 19; ex-div April 18. Payable June 15; for shareholders of record May 18; ex-div May 17. See HRZN...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
BlogHer

8 Women Share the Most Powerful Insight They Gained From Running a Business

Statistics show that there are about 13 million women-owned businesses in the US alone and more women than men registered small businesses in 2020. In the last two years, women have had to deal with setbacks brought about by the global pandemic — one in four women in the workforce considered leaving their jobs or downshifting their careers. Despite this, women continue to play a significant role in the industry and there has been an uptrend in the growth of women-owned businesses. More and more women are successfully paving their paths, dominating various industries, and inspiring others. Today as we celebrate International Women’s day...
SMALL BUSINESS
Reuters

Citi plans 900 hires for commercial banking unit over 3 years

March 7 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc's (C.N) commercial banking unit will hire 900 staff over the next three years, a large part of which will be for the U.S. bank's Asia Pacific business, as it plans to fast-track growth. The U.S. lender said on Monday that along with launching in...
BUSINESS
Source of the Spring

Salles Named White Oak Planning Manager

Cicero Salles has been named the White Oak Planning Manager, county officials announced yesterday. Salles, who County Executive Marc Elrich appointed, will serve as the County Executive’s representative for the White Oak Science Gateway (WOSG) Master Area and other East County development efforts, including the US29 Corridor, according to the announcement. Salles previously served as Chief of Traffic Studies for Prince George’s County Department of Transportation, where he was responsible for traffic engineering and safety studies. He also previously served at the Sao Paulo Transportation Regulatory Agency in Brazil, where he oversaw various highway concessions contracts. According to the county, Salles was also a planning commissioner for the City of Rockville during the planning and approval of the Rockville Town Center Master Plan.
WHITE OAK, MD
rigzone.com

North America Drops Rigs

North America’s rig count dropped by seven week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was published on March 4. The region’s rig count now stands at 867, comprising 650 rigs from the U.S. and 217 rigs from Canada, the count highlighted. While the U.S. rig count stayed flat week on week, the Canada rig count dropped by seven during the same timeframe, according to Baker Hughes.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy