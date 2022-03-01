White Oak Commercial Finance Provides $7MM A/R Facility to Technology-Focused Staffing Company

Statistics show that there are about 13 million women-owned businesses in the US alone and more women than men registered small businesses in 2020. In the last two years, women have had to deal with setbacks brought about by the global pandemic — one in four women in the workforce considered leaving their jobs or downshifting their careers. Despite this, women continue to play a significant role in the industry and there has been an uptrend in the growth of women-owned businesses. More and more women are successfully paving their paths, dominating various industries, and inspiring others. Today as we celebrate International Women’s day...

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 36 MINUTES AGO