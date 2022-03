Anyone who likes to wear their kinky or curly hair straightened knows how difficult it can be to maintain this type of style. Walk outside into even the slightest bit of humidity, and the hair swells up and gets frizzy, which can be frustrating, to say the least. But if you're regularly straightening your strands, it's possible to literally heat train them, which means they'll actually stay straight long after you've finished styling.

HAIR CARE ・ 11 DAYS AGO