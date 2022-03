When you need to lower the amount of salt in your diet, you can try a few different tactics. According to the CDC, you can opt to compare sodium levels between different products, grab some fresh protein or vegetables instead of canned or preserved foods, replace salt with other spices or flavors, or even just split a meal with a friend. The National Kidney Foundation also suggests slowly weaning your taste buds off of salt by slowly and incrementally reducing the amount of salt you add into your food. They also recommend keeping an eye out for items that have a high sodium content without explicitly tasting salty.

