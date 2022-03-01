ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Cowlin Cowherd Suggests Miami Heat As Best Landing Spot For LeBron James

By Khristian Davis
InsideTheHeat
InsideTheHeat
 1 day ago

Fox Sports personality Colin Cowherd thinks LeBron James will leave the Los Angeles Lakers before his career ends.

And he considers the Miami Heat the best fit for James.

Speaking on his show The Herd, Cowherd said the Heat will need help this season if they are going to win a championship. And who better to do it than James?

He would serve as the perfect complement to Heat center Bam Adebayo and forward Jimmy Butler.

“I don’t think Miami is dynamic enough at point guard," Cowherd said. "If you put LeBron in Miami with Bam and Butler, I think they win the title”.

Cowherd suggested a potential trade of Heat players Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson and three first round picks for James, who led the Heat to four NBA Finals appearances from 2010-2014, winning consecutive titles in 2012 and 2013. He has since won two more championships with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016 and the Lakers in 2020.

The Lakers (27-33) came into this season with championship aspirations. A lot has changed since, as they sit at No. 9 in the Western Conference standings. James has been his normal self, averaging 29 points, eight rebounds and six assists in his 19th season.

With Anthony Davis battling injuries and Russell Westbrook struggling, much of the load has been placed on James.

“The Lakers don’t work because Westbrook and LeBron both need the ball, and LeBron is much better with it," Cowherd said.

MORE RELATED HEAT STORIES

The latest on Victor Oladipo attempt to return. CLICK HERE

Bam Adebayo making it happen on the defensive end. CLICK HERE

Heat improve to 3-0 against the Chicago Bulls this season. CLICK HERE

Khristian Davis is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He is a communications major at the University of Louisville. He can be reached at khristiandavis@gmail.com or followed on Twitter @Khris_finao1

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Lakers waive DeAndre Jordan, get help for LeBron James

One day after being blown out by 25 points at home to the New Orleans Pelicans — and two weeks after standing pat at the 2022 NBA Trade Deadline — the Los Angeles Lakers have made some roster moves. The reeling Lakers will reportedly waive DeAndre Jordan and plan to sign veteran point guard D.J. Augustin, along with forward Wenyen Gabriel to a two-way contract.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Lebron James
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Tyler Herro
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Victor Oladipo
Person
Duncan Robinson
Person
Bam Adebayo
Person
Kyle Lowry
Person
Colin Cowherd
97.3 ESPN

Woj: Sixers’ Will be ‘Aggressive in Pursuit’ of DeAndre Jordan

As the Sixers look to put the final pieces of their playoff roster together, they are still looking to add a big man behind Joel Embiid. One name they are expected to pursue is veteran center DeAndre Jordan, who is expected to be waived by the Los Angles Lakers, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals#Fox Sports#The Los Angeles Lakers#The Miami Heat#The Cleveland Cavaliers#Twitter
Reuters

NBA roundup: Karl-Anthony Towns, Wolves whip Warriors

2022-03-02 08:09:58 GMT+00:00 - Karl-Anthony Towns scored 39 points and grabbed nine rebounds, D'Angelo Russell added 22 points and seven assists and the Minnesota Timberwolves cruised to a 129-114 win over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday in Minneapolis. The Timberwolves went on a 12-1 run to close the first...
NBA
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Patrick Ewing news

The Georgetown Hoyas have been about as bad as any team in Division 1 this season, currently sitting at a 6-22 on the season amidst an 18 game losing streak for the team. The Hoyas have yet to win a game in the Big East conference this season with an 0-17 conference record just one year after miraculously making the NCAA tournament after winning their conference tournament.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
InsideTheHeat

Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Regaining Pre-Injury Form

Tyler Herro is back like he never left. With nearly two weeks rest between time he was injured and the All-Star break, Herro has played solid the past three games. Since his return, he has averaged 24 points, five rebounds and 3.3 assists. Herro outscored the New York Knicks bench (25-18) in the Heat's victory Feb. 25.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Reggie Miller Opens Up On His Rivalry With Michael Jordan: "We Wanted To Be The Team To Retire Michael Jordan. And That Seven-Game Epic Conference Finals, We Poured Everything Out."

The legendary Chicago Bulls of the 90s had to face difficult rivals on their way to six championships. At the start of that magical decade, they finally got past the Detroit Pistons before taking on the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1991 Finals. After that, they engaged in big rivalries...
NBA
InsideTheHeat

Where Jimmy Butler Ranks Among The League's Clutch Players

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler has often allowed teammates to control games during the first three quarters. In the fourth quarter, however, Butler tends to want the ball. It made sense why a recent poll of NBA general managers listed Butler as the No. 11 clutch player in the league. The poll was conducted by HoopsHype.com's Michael Scotto.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

The LA Clippers Have A Better Record Than The Brooklyn Nets And The Los Angeles Lakers Despite Not Having Kawhi Leonard And Paul George For Most Of The Season

The LA Clippers were dealt a tough hand when it came to this season. The Clippers lost Kawhi Leonard to an ACL tear during last year's NBA playoffs. The injury ruled him out for most, if not all of the current season. And after 26 games, they lost their second superstar, Paul George, to injuries as well.
NBA
InsideTheHeat

Miami Heat Falter Late In Loss To Milwaukee Bucks

The Miami Heat played well enough for 47 minutes to pick up another victory. In the final minute, however, they faltered in Wednesday's 120-119 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. “We just couldn't close it out," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. The Heat led by 14 with 7...
NBA
InsideTheHeat

InsideTheHeat

Miami, FL
246
Followers
469
Post
62K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheHeat is a FanNation channel covering the Miami Heat

Comments / 0

Community Policy