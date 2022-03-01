ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lions GM Brad Holmes happy the Rams recognized his contributions to their Super Bowl win

By Jeff Risdon
 2 days ago
In advance of his podium appearance at the 2022 NFL scouting combine on Tuesday, Lions general manager Brad Holmes made a stop with the Good Morning Football crew on the NFL Network. In his conversation, Holmes talked about his feelings on the Rams winning the Super Bowl.

Holmes, of course, came to Detroit from the Rams after almost 20 years with the franchise. He was the Rams’ director of collegiate scouting from 2013-2020 and helped identify several of the prospects who helped lead the Rams to the world championship.

The Rams graciously acknowledged Holmes’ contributions. He related a text from within the Rams organization,

“Hey, you’re a part of this,” Holmes said the text stated. “They didn’t have to say that but that was really cool for them to say.”

Among the players Holmes helped land with his scouting eyes in Los Angeles, the two biggest are DT Aaron Donald and WR Cooper Kupp. The Rams are correct–Holmes does deserve some credit for helping them win Super Bowl LVI even though he’s now with Detroit.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

