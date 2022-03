Labs are stacking techniques to disentangle the chemical influences of microbiomes. You have full access to this article via your institution. Centenarians, who have 100 birthday candles to blow out, and super-centenarians, who have 110 tiny flames between them and a bite of cake, have a lowered risk of aging-related conditions such as chronic inflammation. Why this might be has long intrigued Kenya Honda from the Department of Microbiology and Immunology at the Keio University School of Medicine in Tokyo, Japan, who also is affiliated with the RIKEN Center for Integrative Medical Sciences and the JSR-Keio Medical and Chemical Innovation Center.

SCIENCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO