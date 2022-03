Just ahead of her first-ever UK tour kicking off tonight (February 17), Cassyette has shared a brand-new single, Mayhem. "Over the last year I’ve learnt that nothing good lasts forever and sometimes you have to let things go," she says of the track. "I loved him, and he loved me, but after going through so much, it changed things between us and we had too many problems beyond repair. I had that feeling in the pit of my stomach that our time was up, and we both wanted to let go. We had reached the bottom line and my whole world turned upside down.

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO