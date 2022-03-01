ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Republican Legislators Ask SCOTUS To Make Them King Of Elections, NBD

By Liz Dye
abovethelaw.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRebuffed by the lower federal courts and with the filing deadline right around the corner, Republicans have thrown a Hail Mary pass to the Supreme Court. Well, two passes, in fact, since legislators from both states have filed emergency petitions asking the Justices to wade in and toss out the maps...

abovethelaw.com

Comments / 0

Related
buzzfeednews.com

Wisconsin Republicans Paid $676,000 For A Trump-Supporting Ex-Judge To Tell Them To Decertify The 2020 Election, Which They Cannot Do

The former judge hired by Wisconsin Republicans to conduct an “investigation” into the 2020 election presented his “interim” findings on Tuesday and asserted that there were “significant grounds” for the state legislature to “decertify” the election — something that legal experts across Wisconsin and the country agree is not possible or appropriate.
WISCONSIN STATE
Vanity Fair

The Supreme Court Just Moved the Voting Rights Act From Life Support to Deathbed

One would be hard-pressed to find a single judicial writing in which Chief Justice John Roberts endorses an outcome that bolsters Black voting power, let alone one that treats the Voting Rights Act of 1965 with the reverence that law deserves. He was, after all, the author of Shelby County v. Holder, that nadir of constitutional law that rendered toothless a key provision of the act, giving states carte blanche to make it harder for people to vote without federal oversight. In the years since, Roberts has signaled that he’s not done undermining voting rights: Last summer he quietly joined his five other colleagues on the Supreme Court’s conservative majority to more or less finish the work he started in 2013, leaving the law for which John Lewis and many others were willing to lay down their own lives on life support.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Slate

North Carolina Republicans Ask SCOTUS To Decimate Voting Rights in Every State

In a late Friday afternoon filing as war raged in Ukraine and as President Joe Biden announced Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee to replace Justice Stephen Breyer on the U.S. Supreme Court, North Carolina Republicans dropped their own bombshell: a legal filing in the Supreme Court that if successful would not only restore the state legislature’s ability to engage in partisan gerrymandering and perhaps tip control of Congress, but would radically alter the power of state courts to rein in state legislatures that violate voting rights in federal elections. There are strong arguments Republicans should lose this case, but don’t count them out before a polarized and politicized Supreme Court.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Inside Nova

Virginia Senate Dems block Republican election bills

(The Center Square) – Republican-backed House-passed bills that would have reinstated several Virginia election rules were defeated in a Senate committee controlled by Democratic lawmakers. Some of the bills would have reversed pandemic-era voting reforms that loosened the rules surrounding elections. The proposals included mandatory voter identification, limited early...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
State
Wisconsin State
International Business Times

Analysis-Republicans Ask U.S. Supreme Court To Curb State Courts' Election Oversight Role

Republicans challenging court-drawn congressional district maps in North Carolina and Pennsylvania have asked the conservative-majority U.S. Supreme Court to embrace an esoteric legal theory that could give politicians far greater power over elections. The cases, filed using the court's emergency "shadow docket" that can allow it to act quickly and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi tells Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene they need to 'shut up' after they heckle Biden at State of the Union - with Colorado Republican saying she WOULD do it again

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi urged Republican Reps. Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene to keep quiet after the duo interrupted President Joe Biden's State of the Union address on several occasions. 'Let me just say this. I agree with what Sen. Lindsey Graham said. Shut up. That's what he said...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Republicans#Legislature#Election#State Senate#The Supreme Court#Slate#Gop#Pro Tempore#Democratic
Billings Gazette

Wisconsin Republicans sends election bills to governor

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature passed a package of election and voting bills to Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday in an attempt to mollify backers of former President Donald Trump who falsely believe the 2020 election was stolen from him. Republicans argue the fast-tracked bills are...
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
MSNBC

Pence sends another not-so-subtle shot across Trump’s bow

In recent months, former Vice President Mike Pence has made dramatic tactical swings, looking more like a pinball than someone preparing himself for a national campaign. In June, the Republican publicly criticized Donald Trump’s scheme to overturn the 2020 election, and the comments were not well received on the right. A few months later, Pence swung in the opposite direction and denounced scrutiny of the Jan. 6 attack, making conservatives happy anew.
POTUS
The Flint Journal

Republican AG candidates support 2020 election investigation, say SCOTUS wrongly ended birth control ban

Republicans running for attorney general pledged to investigate the 2020 election and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s COVID-19 restrictions and opposed U.S. Supreme Court rulings that established the right to abortion and contraception. Former Speaker of the House Tom Leonard, Kalamazoo attorney Matthew DePerno and state Rep. Ryan Berman, R-Commerce Twp.,...
MICHIGAN STATE
Law & Crime

Republicans Ask SCOTUS for Emergency Injunction Ordering At-Large Elections if Need Be and Blocking Pennsylvania’s New Congressional Maps

Republicans suing over Pennsylvania’s new congressional map on Monday asked the Supreme Court to intervene with an emergency injunction that would bar the new map from taking effect. The request also asks the high court to consider forcing the Keystone State to hold their 2022 congressional elections at-large. After...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy