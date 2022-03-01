ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rolla, MO

Rolla Robotics prints for Veterans

By Rolla Public Schools
phelpscountyfocus.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRHS students and members of Rolla Robotics, Lucas George and Isaac Guffey, have been working on a project to serve local veterans who struggle with dexterity and grip strength. The pair used open-source plans from “Makers Making Change” to 3-D print several items that assist with mobility such as...

www.phelpscountyfocus.com

Comments / 0

Related
goodhousekeeping.com

The best door furniture for your home

A front door says a lot about a house. As the entrance to your home and your safe haven, the front door marks the passage between the outside world and your inside space. We often focus on design inside our homes, but what about the outside? We may focus on our gardens as relaxing spaces, but what about our front gardens, pathways and our front doors?
INTERIOR DESIGN
KTRE

LEGACY ROBOTICS

“Poverty isn’t really something that is a one-time thing. There are different kinds of poverty. There’s situational, generational, so it all depends,” Miller said. “You have to get to know the person, understand what they’re going through and how you can help it.”. LeTourneau director...
ADVOCACY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rolla, MO
Family Handyman

10 Woodworking Portable Power Tools for DIYers

Bring the tool to the project instead of the project to the tool! Portable power tools open up endless opportunities for woodworkers. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
TECHNOLOGY
KRQE News 13

Best thick paper for printing

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Every year, the average office worker uses over 10,000 pieces of printing paper. Add in the printing paper used at home and in schools, and it’s no surprise that Americans use more printing paper than any other country. Standard...
AMAZON
dornob.com

Madeiguincho’s Newest Mobile Tiny Home is a Sustainable Wooden Wonder

Whether it’s because of a desire to downsize, live more sustainably, save a few bucks on real estate, or a combination of all three, people everywhere have flocked to tiny homes over the last few years. And homeowners aren’t the only ones jumping on the tiny home bandwagon – many forward-thinking design studios are also hopping aboard with their own varieties of miniature magic.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#3 D Printers#Rolla Robotics#Veterans#Vfw#Pla#Rti
BobVila

The Latest in 3D-Printed Homes Uses Recycled Plastic Instead of Concrete

One of the biggest innovations in the housing market has been the introduction of 3D-printed homes, which builders can create faster and more affordably than those made with standard construction practices. Thus far, 3D-printed homes have primarily been made from concrete, but a company called Azure is set to change the game by offering a more eco-friendly option.
ENVIRONMENT
Distractify

If You Want to Design Your Own Unit for 'BattleBots,' It Might Cost a Pretty Penny

Who among us hasn't dreamed of kicking butt in a robot fight? BattleBots lets robot engineers live out those dreams in intense mechanical warfare. The reality show robot-fighting competition on Discovery Channel pits engineers and their robot creations against each other in a battle to see which creation can come out on top. The designs for each robot can vary between size and function, but it should come as no surprise that building these robots can cost a lot of money.
ENGINEERING
yankodesign.com

Furniture designs with hidden details that are an upgrade to your IKEA furniture

I believe the true essence of a home is held in its furniture. Furniture has the power to make or break a home, set the mood and tone of a space, and capture and express the soul of that particular house. A great furniture design not only feels like a piece of art but also touches your heart. Once you settle on to it, or place your favorite book upon it, or simply brush past it, you need to instantly feel “Ah, I’m home!” This collection of beautiful and intricate furniture designs with hidden details aspire to do exactly that! Designed with extreme attention to detail, overflowing with love and care, and not only aesthetically but functionally pleasing, these furniture designs will be an invaluable addition to your living space, making you feel truly at home.
INTERIOR DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy