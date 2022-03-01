ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Life: Benson names princess; Academy Theater goes first run

By Jason Vondersmith
Lake Oswego Review
Lake Oswego Review
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JhfN3_0eSgRZXJ00 Check back here for daily updates on happenings in the Metro Life entertainment and cultural world.

{filler:graphics-local-news-localnews.jpg}

TUESDAY, MARCH 1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PtWJr_0eSgRZXJ00 Benson princess — The third Rose Festival princess has been named, and it's Reba Booze, a junior at Benson High School.

About Booze: She plans to pursue internships in the medical field. … "My favorite place to visit in Portland is the Tilikum Bridge Crossing, because it provides a beautiful view of our city." … One of proudest moments was being a paid intern for Tappin Roots, helping spread awareness of Portland's cultural environment.

Academy Theater — Heyward Stewart, one of the owners of historic Academy Theater, 7818 S.E. Stark St. in the Montavilla neighborhood, writes to tell us that the theater plans to switch to presenting first-run movies this week. It starts March 4 with "The Batman."

It was one of the few second-run theaters in Portland, Stewart writes.

"We didn't reach this decision lightly, but like many other small independent theaters, we have struggled for the past couple of years due to pandemic-related restrictions and changes to movie studio distribution models," he writes.

"Small, community-driven theaters like the Academy have long stood as major contributors to local economies by driving traffic to neighborhood restaurants, bars and retail shops. After two years of the socially and economically crippling pandemic, we believe one of the first steps in getting back to normal is to get out and actively support local independent businesses like the Academy Theater."

Owners are Heyward Stewart, Julie Stewart and Ty Dupuis. The theater was built in 1948, and after sitting vacant for decades, it has been a Montavilla favorite since 2006.

For more: http://www.academytheaterpdx.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FsolA_0eSgRZXJ00

MONDAY, FEB. 28

Fuhrman departs — Portland Center Stage is losing one of its pillars.

Managing Director Cynthia Fuhrman is departing Portland Center Stage after helping found the company in 1988 as a branch of the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, and then overseeing its transition to an independent organization in 1994.

After a stint away, she returned in marketing and chief operating officer roles before becoming managing director in 2017. In all, she spent 25 years with PCS.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DgDWn_0eSgRZXJ00 She'll depart in April to take on a new role with the New York City-based arts consulting firm Tom O'Connor Consulting Group. She'll lead a team in finding arts talent as the vice president of executive search; she'll stay in Portland for the job.

PCS begins a national search to fill the managing director position.

"She's the best damn co-pilot I could have asked for, and I've learned so much from her generous, innovative leadership that I will carry with me forever," said Marissa Wolf, artistic director.

"It has been a great joy in my life to have had such a wonderful journey with Portland Center Stage," Fuhrman said.

"I have met and worked with the most creative and brilliant theater professionals in the field, and could not be prouder of what we've built. The past four years working with Marissa have been a gift."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25CmtN_0eSgRZXJ00 Rose Festival princesses — The first two Rose Festival princesses were announced Monday.

They are Isabella Ellsworth, a junior at Nelson High School, representing Metro East, and Jenny Duan, a senior at Jesuit High, representing Metro West.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sfhQ4_0eSgRZXJ00 It's the first time since 1930 that two schools are represented for the first time on the Rose Festival Court.

Events — As you plan your week, here are some upcoming events to consider:

• NW Dance Project world-premieres three works, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, March 4-5, by diverse choreographers Joseph Hernandez (Black/Latin/Indigenous), Ihsan Rustem (Turkey) and Yin Yue (Chinese).

For more: http://www.nwdanceproject.org.

• Monster Jam and their awesome trucks return to Moda Center, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, March 5-6.

For more: http://www.rosequarter.com.

• Powell's Books brings in a lot of celebrities and authors to Portland, and on 7:30 p..m. Monday, March 7 at Revolution Hall it'll be Bob Odenkirk, of "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul" fame.

For more: http://www.revolutionhall.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rqDz4_0eSgRZXJ00

What a pair — In a unique partnership, Friends of Columbia Gorge, which works to protect and enhance the Columbia Gorge experience, has teamed with Metropolitan Youth Symphony in a special education effort.

The students give voice to regional concerns about the impact of climate change and threat of wildfires to the Gorge through music at a March 6 concert at Newmark Theatre. The symphony plays a world premiere of Portland composer Andrea Reinkemeyer's commissioned piece for the symphony, "Smoulder." It was written in the years following the Eagle Creek Fire.

The Friends of Columbia Gorge has partnered with Portland Timbers and Maryhill Museum of Art in the past for special projects.

For more: http://www.playmys.org, http://www.gorgefriends.org.

Pink Martini — The famous band plans a tour that takes them to Mexico, across the United States and into Europe and Canada and elsewhere, starting later this month.

Meanwhile, it's presenting its full-length virtual concert recorded last summer from Wolf Trap in Vienna, Virginia, featuring guest singer Ari Shapiro and the von Trapps, as well as the "Dream a Little Dream" virtual concert with Shapiro and Edna Vazquez.

For more: http://www.ourconcerts.live/pinkmartini.

Reser Center — The opening season for Patricia Reser Center for the Arts in Beaverton has been announced, and it starts with a performance by five-part a cappella vocal ensemble Nobuntu on March 8 in commemoration of International Women's Day, and continues with The Legendary Count Basie Orchestra on March 12 and the "Shine the Light: A Community Celebration" all day long for community members to visit the center on March 13.

The center has its own events schedule and presenters will also be putting on events there. They include BodyVox and Chamber Music Northwest, Portland Baroque Orchestra, Portland Gay Men's Chorus, White Bird, PDX Jazz, Friends of Chamber Music, Portland Youth Philharmonic and more.

100th anniversary — The McMenamins Grand Lodge Hotel in Forest Grove turns 100 in March, and the hotel, which includes 90 rooms, a restaurant, four small bars, a movie theater, a spa and a heated pool, plans to throw a party on Saturday, March 5, with happy hour and live music all day, as well as beer and wine tasting. History tours start at 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m.

In June, McMenamins is opening a new stage and concert series, Grand Lodge Concerts in the Grove, with lawn space for 3,000 people.

