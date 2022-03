A version of this article first appeared in the “Reliable Sources” newsletter. You can sign up for free right here. We’re seeing only a small fraction of the action in Ukraine and Russia right now. And some of what we are seeing in social feeds and faraway commentary is distorted. So it’s important for news outlets to recognize this knowledge gap and underscore the known unknowns in the minute-by-minute coverage.

