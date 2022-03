Snow is still in the forecast, and plenty of people are still headed to Powderhorn Mountain each weekend to hit the slopes and enjoy the best resort in Western Colorado. If your friends have been asking about coming to check out Grand Junction's Powderhorn Mountain, you can finally tell them to make plans to come to check it out. Lodging won't be an issue this winter after we finally found a ski-in/ski-out vaca rental with enough room for all of them to come hit the slopes at the same time.

POWDERHORN, CO ・ 4 DAYS AGO